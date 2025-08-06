403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian, British Officials Discuss Regional Peace
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa convened with UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell on Tuesday to deliberate on enhancing bilateral relations and promoting regional peace and stability, as reported by a news agency.
The dialogue took place in Damascus and was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Director of the General Intelligence Service Hussein al-Salama, according to the news agency.
Both parties explored opportunities to expand collaboration and assessed ongoing regional and global developments, the agency added.
During the meeting, al-Sharaa reiterated Syria’s willingness to engage in “any genuine initiative that supports the region’s security and stability, provided it respects Syria’s sovereignty and independent national decision-making.”
The news agency did not mention how long Powell’s visit would last.
This diplomatic engagement follows a previous high-level encounter in early July, when al-Sharaa hosted UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Damascus — marking the first official British visit in several years.
On July 5, the UK Foreign Office announced the reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Syria after a 14-year suspension.
Earlier in April, the UK government rescinded sanctions on a dozen Syrian organizations, including the ministries of defense and interior.
The move was characterized as an effort to assist the Syrian population in reconstructing their nation and economy after the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime.
The dialogue took place in Damascus and was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Director of the General Intelligence Service Hussein al-Salama, according to the news agency.
Both parties explored opportunities to expand collaboration and assessed ongoing regional and global developments, the agency added.
During the meeting, al-Sharaa reiterated Syria’s willingness to engage in “any genuine initiative that supports the region’s security and stability, provided it respects Syria’s sovereignty and independent national decision-making.”
The news agency did not mention how long Powell’s visit would last.
This diplomatic engagement follows a previous high-level encounter in early July, when al-Sharaa hosted UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Damascus — marking the first official British visit in several years.
On July 5, the UK Foreign Office announced the reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Syria after a 14-year suspension.
Earlier in April, the UK government rescinded sanctions on a dozen Syrian organizations, including the ministries of defense and interior.
The move was characterized as an effort to assist the Syrian population in reconstructing their nation and economy after the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment