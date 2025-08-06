Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian, British Officials Discuss Regional Peace

2025-08-06 04:14:13
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa convened with UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell on Tuesday to deliberate on enhancing bilateral relations and promoting regional peace and stability, as reported by a news agency.

The dialogue took place in Damascus and was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Director of the General Intelligence Service Hussein al-Salama, according to the news agency.

Both parties explored opportunities to expand collaboration and assessed ongoing regional and global developments, the agency added.

During the meeting, al-Sharaa reiterated Syria’s willingness to engage in “any genuine initiative that supports the region’s security and stability, provided it respects Syria’s sovereignty and independent national decision-making.”

The news agency did not mention how long Powell’s visit would last.

This diplomatic engagement follows a previous high-level encounter in early July, when al-Sharaa hosted UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Damascus — marking the first official British visit in several years.

On July 5, the UK Foreign Office announced the reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Syria after a 14-year suspension.

Earlier in April, the UK government rescinded sanctions on a dozen Syrian organizations, including the ministries of defense and interior.

The move was characterized as an effort to assist the Syrian population in reconstructing their nation and economy after the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

