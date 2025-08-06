The GTDC, CONTEXT And IDC Forge Unprecedented Global Alliance To Deliver Technology Sales Data

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Three powerhouse leaders in the global distribution and data intelligence sector are partnering to create the first and only data source that will deliver comprehensive sell-through insights across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The collaboration will deliver the definitive global source of technology sales-through data across key markets, providing vendors and distributors with an unparalleled 360-degree view of market trends.

Jointly leading this groundbreaking effort are IDC , the trusted technology intelligence leader, along with CONTEXT -the global leader in market intelligence for EMEA, and Latin America-and the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), a source for industry insight, backed by actual sales-out data of its members. Working together, the organizations will be able to offer precise, like-for-like comparisons across every major region.

“This is a game-changer,” comments Ralf Jordan, vice president channel EMEA at Lenovo, regarding the partnership's impact on vendors.“We have depended on CONTEXT data and IDC analysis for many years. This global availability across EMEA, US, and APAC will enable us to operate with an unprecedented level of precision and efficiency.”

Play to Strengths - A Snapshot of Responsibilities

The combined expertise and regional strengths of the GTDC, CONTEXT and IDC present a great opportunity for panel-member distributors and clients-especially with the addition of the Asia Pacific region-to access the most complete, accurate, and reliable source of technology market data available. Each organization brings a unique expertise to the alliance:



IDC will bring its global analyst network and comprehensive market data and insights along with its North America weekly distributors sales database.

CONTEXT, with its global expertise in supply chains and distribution sales data in Europe and the Middle East, will lead the Distributor Panel for Europe, and the Middle East. The GTDC, whose members will contribute daily invoiced sales data, will complete the new, expanded panel.

“Since 2021, IDC has successfully collaborated with the GTDC to deliver robust data solutions to the North American market; subsequently, for several years, we have also worked with CONTEXT as a source of world-class EMEA sell-through data,” said Meredith Whalen, chief research and data officer, IDC.“Formalizing these relationships and combining CONTEXT's data processing with IDC's industry-leading data and analysis will synergize distribution data across the US, EMEA, and now APAC. It represents a remarkable opportunity for both vendors and distributors to optimize their global business operations.”

“At CONTEXT, our work with supply-chain panelists extends across 46 countries. This exciting new partnership with IDC allows us to provide our acknowledged best-in-class market intelligence to distributors and vendors with the broadest global reach,” states Howard Davies, CONTEXT CEO.

Frank Vitagliano, CEO at Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) said,“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with CONTEXT and IDC in Asia Pacific to develop the first truly global market data source for sales through distribution channels. GTDC and its members view this partnership as a game-changer, uniting the two best-in-class data and analysis companies to deliver immense benefits to our members and vendors.”

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit . Follow IDC on X at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

About CONTEXT

CONTEXT is a B CorpTM Certified company that specialises in providing market intelligence and analytics services for the technology industry. We are a trusted partner for global technology leaders, delivering crucial insights that help shape strategic decisions and address business challenges. Our advanced forecasting, analytics, and data management solutions are designed to integrate smoothly into the operations of major tech companies worldwide. This integration supports the monitoring of over £200 billion in annual sales transactions. Our efforts are backed by a dedicated team of over 400 professionals, spread across more than 35 countries, with offices in key cities such as London, Berlin, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Warsaw, Johannesburg, Istanbul, Dubai, Chicago, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Mumbai, Auckland, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, and Tokyo.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world's leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $170 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A (WSE: ABPL), Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW), CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia (MI: SES), D&H Distributing, ELKO, Esprinet (PRT), Exclusive Networks (EPA: EXN), Exertis, Infinigate, Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM), Intcomex, Logicom (CSE: LOG), Mindware, ​Redington Limited (BSE/NSE: Redington), Siewert & Kau, SiS Technologies (HKSE:0529), Tarsus, TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), TIM AG, VSTECS Holdings and Westcon-Comstor.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink