403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow voices remarks on failure of weapons control pact with US
(MENAFN) Russia now considers itself free to deploy ground-based intermediate-range missiles whenever it sees fit, following the collapse of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with the United States, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday.
Previously, Moscow had imposed a self-restriction on deploying such missiles unless the US or its allies acted first. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that Western actions had created a "direct threat" to Russia’s security, rendering the moratorium untenable.
Peskov stated that Russia is no longer bound by any restrictions and will make deployment decisions based on its national defense needs. He declined to provide specifics, calling the matter “sensitive and secretive.”
The INF Treaty, which prohibited land-based missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers, broke down in 2019 after the US unilaterally withdrew, accusing Russia of violations—claims Moscow has consistently denied.
After the treaty’s end, Russia urged the US and NATO to avoid deploying the banned systems and declared a moratorium of its own. However, last year, Russia warned that it might lift this freeze after the US revealed plans to station long-range weapons in Germany by 2026. The recent deployment of a Typhon missile system in the Philippines by the US was also cited by Moscow as a contributing factor to its policy shift.
Previously, Moscow had imposed a self-restriction on deploying such missiles unless the US or its allies acted first. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that Western actions had created a "direct threat" to Russia’s security, rendering the moratorium untenable.
Peskov stated that Russia is no longer bound by any restrictions and will make deployment decisions based on its national defense needs. He declined to provide specifics, calling the matter “sensitive and secretive.”
The INF Treaty, which prohibited land-based missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers, broke down in 2019 after the US unilaterally withdrew, accusing Russia of violations—claims Moscow has consistently denied.
After the treaty’s end, Russia urged the US and NATO to avoid deploying the banned systems and declared a moratorium of its own. However, last year, Russia warned that it might lift this freeze after the US revealed plans to station long-range weapons in Germany by 2026. The recent deployment of a Typhon missile system in the Philippines by the US was also cited by Moscow as a contributing factor to its policy shift.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment