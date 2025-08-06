Kontron raises profit guidance for 2025

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

EBITDA grows by 78.2% to EUR 146.0 million (PY: EUR 82.0 million)

Order backlog rises to EUR 2,278 million; Book-to-bill ratio at 1.26

Operating cash flow turns significantly positive at EUR 16.3 million (PY: EUR -16.8 million) EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2025 raised Linz, August 6, 2025 – Kontron , a global leader in IoT technology, today announced its financial figures for the first half of 2025. The company continued its profitable growth and achieved new record earnings. Kontron's operating result (EBITDA) grew particularly strongly by 78.2% to EUR 146.0 million (PY: EUR 82.0 million). This also reflects the portfolio adjustment. EBITDA includes one-off effects of around EUR 48 million (preliminary calculation) from the deconsolidation of the COM business. The EBITDA margin rose very significantly to 18.7% compared to the previous year's figure of 10.5%. In operating terms, the EBITDA margin in the first half of 2025 was around 12.6%. Accordingly, consolidated net income after minority interests also increased very strongly to EUR 88.9 million (PY: EUR 37.9 million) or EUR 1.45 (PY: EUR 0.61) per share (undiluted). The gross margin was 40.8% in the first half of 2025, but was impacted by one-off effects from the portfolio adjustment in the second quarter. Adjusted for these special effects, the gross operating margin in the first half of the year reached the previous year's level of over 42%. This portfolio adjustment also shaped revenue in the first half of 2025, which was therefore at the same level as in the previous year at EUR 781.1 million (PY: EUR 779.9 million). The high-growth "Software + Solutions" segment has already contributed 34.7% (PY: 29.9%) to total revenue in the first half of 2025. Equity rose to EUR 688.3 million as of the half-year reporting date (December 31, 2024: EUR 652.3 million). The equity ratio improved accordingly compared to the 2024 balance sheet date to 38.1% (December 31, 2024: 35.8%). Operating cash flow turned significantly positive in the first half of the year and amounted to EUR 16.3 million, after a negative figure of EUR -16.8 million in the previous year. Kontron benefited from continued dynamic demand in the first half of the year and was able to increase its high order backlog again. The order backlog as of June 30, 2025 was EUR 2,278 million (December 31, 2024: EUR 2,078 million). The design win pipeline increased to EUR 7,723 million at the end of the first half of the year (December 31, 2024: EUR 6,643 million), underpinning Kontron's growth potential beyond the 2025 financial year. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.26 in the first half of 2025 (PY: 1.18). The course of the 2025 financial year so far has been characterised by significant orders, among other things. In the Transportation segment, Kontron secured projects in the Czech Republic and Spain with a total value of over EUR 80 million, which are expected to generate long-term, recurring income from maintenance and service contracts. To this end, Kontron was able to conclude a service contract with the French state railway SNCF France in the three-digit million range. With these contracts, Kontron Transportation underlines its high level of technological expertise and market leadership in the field of communication solutions for the European railway infrastructure. Another milestone in the course of portfolio optimization is the acquisition of congatec GmbH in the Kontron subsidiary JUMPtec GmbH. The deconsolidation of the COM business is a further step towards portfolio optimization, which, in conjunction with a strategically designed cooperation, will secure Kontron new sales channels for "solutions" in the long term and continued access to high-performance COMs. Kontron will continue to focus on sharpening its product profile in the second half of the year. Due to the successful business development in the first half of 2025 and in particular due to the aforementioned transaction, Kontron is raising its EBITDA forecast for the 2025 financial year. Revenue is expected to be around EUR 1,800 million (previously: EUR 1,900 million to EUR 2,000 million) due to the deconsolidation of the COM business. The EBITDA guidance will be raised to at least EUR 270 million (previously: at least EUR 220 million). Kontron also expects this transaction to make positive contributions to EBITDA in 2026. The report for the first half of 2025 is available on the company's website at under the Investor Relations section. Follow Kontron:

