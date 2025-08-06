GCC Outbound Travel And Tourism Market Size To Hit USD 138.06 Billion By 2033: Insights & Trends

Market Size in 2024: USD 70.46 Billion

According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, “GCC Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Tourism Type, Spending Type, Age Group, Booking Method, and Country, 2025-2033” , the GCC outbound travel and tourism market size was valued at USD 70.46 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 138.06 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025-2033.

How AI is Reshaping the Future of GCC Outbound Travel and Tourism Market



AI-powered travel apps are making trips easier, with 60% of UAE travelers now trusting AI to plan every part of their journeys-from flights to restaurants.

GCC airlines and hotels use AI chatbots and 24/7 assistants, reducing response times and personalizing service based on real-time data and guest preferences.

Dynamic pricing and demand forecasting, powered by machine learning, help companies adjust rates instantly, optimizing for both occupancy and traveler budgets.

Governments and tourism boards across the GCC are driving digital transformation, investing in AI and training programs to boost sector efficiency and innovation. Companies like Emirates, Wego, and Viavii deploy AI for tailored itineraries and virtual tours, allowing travelers to preview and customize trips like never before.

GCC Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Trends & Drivers:

One of the major forces behind the boom in GCC outbound travel and tourism is simply the region's growing spending power. With average per capita incomes among the highest in the world, families and young professionals now have the means for frequent international travel and luxury vacations. In fact, Gulf travelers spent about $75.4 billion on international tourism this year, with most trips focused on premium and exclusive experiences. Online booking platforms, easy access to information, and a younger, travel-keen population have all contributed to this vibrant outbound scene. Destinations offering shopping, cultural, or adventure experiences are especially popular, as GCC citizens look to make the most of their increased disposable income and seek meaningful escapes abroad.

Government initiatives, especially the introduction of the GCC Unified Tourist Visa, are making international journeys even more appealing for residents and tourists in the region. Modeled after the Schengen visa, this new permit allows seamless travel across all six Gulf countries with just one visa application-reducing paperwork, cost, and hassle. Local authorities have greenlit major transport and infrastructure upgrades, like the 2,100km GCC Railway Project. The roll-out of this unified visa system has already spurred massive investment in airports and smart border checks, setting up the region to attract millions more travelers and boosting both tourism and regional business travel. This drive for easier travel aligns perfectly with governments' push for economic diversification and global connectivity.

Emerging travel trends are shifting toward more personalized and sustainable experiences, with a surge in demand for eco-conscious options and bespoke adventures. GCC millennials and Gen Z travelers are particularly driving this move-they're searching for trips that offer authentic local experiences, responsible tourism, and“Instagrammable” moments. Tour operators and travel tech companies are responding with tailored packages: think immersive food tours, wildlife safaris, wellness retreats, or“green” accommodation choices. Social media remains a powerful engine, fueling wanderlust and peer-driven recommendations. Most importantly, a reported 60% of the region's population is under 30, creating strong momentum for these new trends to become the norm as outbound travel from the Gulf grows even more dynamic and diversified.

GCC Outbound Travel and Tourism Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Tourism Type:



Leisure

Religious

Cultural Tourism

Medical Tourism

Sports and Adventure

MICE Tourism Others

Analysis by Spending Type:



Air Tickets

Hotels

Insurance Others

Analysis by Age Group:



Generation Z

Millennials

Generation X Baby Boomers

Analysis by Booking Method:



Online Offline

Country Analysis:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

Recent News and Developments in GCC Outbound Travel and Tourism Market



July 2025: Robotaxi trials kick off in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, featuring autonomous vehicles from Pony.ai and Baidu's partnership with Autogo. This move aims to revolutionize airport transfers and urban mobility, making travel within and beyond the GCC more seamless and tech-driven.

May 2025: Major airlines in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar boost international air capacity-Saudi Arabia leads with a 38% jump, while the UAE and Qatar grow by over 14%. This surge in flight options offers GCC residents more long-haul leisure choices and supports curated experience-led travel. April 2025: AI-powered travel platforms like Viavii and Wego expand, offering GCC travelers personalized trip recommendations and interactive itineraries. These digital innovations improve customer satisfaction, streamline bookings, and make discovering new destinations easier than ever.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

