Bitcoin Cools As ETF Investors Step Back, Signaling Caution For Crypto Markets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin spent the past day stuck near $114,000, feeling the pressure as major institutional investors pulled nearly $200 million out of spot Bitcoin ETFs for the fourth straight session.
This move reflected wider jitters about global finances and worries about weaker economic growth, especially in the United States. The result: traders managed risk rather than chasing new highs, with no sudden panic but clear caution across the market.
Trading volumes for Bitcoin held steady at about $34.7 billion. Liquidation events happened, but not in unusually high numbers-suggesting traders adjusted positions without forced selling.
The Global Liquidity Index, tracked by many analysts, dropped further in this period. When global cash gets tighter, riskier assets like cryptocurrencies often lose momentum, making strong price rebounds less likely.
Market signals from trading charts told a clear story. Bitcoin stayed below key averages used by traders, including the 21, 50, and 100-day moving averages. These averages stopped rising and started turning flat or even downward, hinting at uncertainty and hesitation.
The Relative Strength Index, a common gauge of momentum, sat at 46-below the“neutral” level of 50-meaning more sellers than buyers but not an extreme situation.
The MACD, another momentum tracker, confirmed a weak tone, showing increasing downward pressure. Bollinger Bands, which measure price volatility, narrowed, showing the market settling into a quieter, tighter trading range.
Most recently, Bitcoin hovered near the lower edge of these bands, underlining ongoing resistance to any recovery moves. Significant price supports appeared at $113,300 and $112,600.
Big sellers blocked the way back to $115,700 and beyond, creating a ceiling for any short bursts upward. Other digital coins saw even rougher action.
Ethereum dropped 1.4% to $3,622. Solana and Litecoin fell further. Some ultra-speculative tokens bucked the trend with huge, short-lived rallies, but those did little to lift the overall mood.
Most investors appeared to shift money into cash or safer bets rather than rotate aggressively into new tokens. Analysts agreed: this drawn-out ETF withdrawal says more about careful rebalancing and less about looming crisis.
Technical indicators suggested markets are waiting for more certainty, whether from global liquidity flows or new economic policy signals. Until then, buyers and sellers seem content to hold the current range rather than make big, risky bets.
The story behind the numbers is simple: after months of excitement, crypto markets have hit a patch of caution. As investors pull back and global liquidity shortens, Bitcoin and its peers find themselves stuck in a holding pattern, with risk-taking in short supply.
