New U.S. Tariffs Test Brazil Real's Stability As Markets Seek Direction
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. dollar traded flat against the Brazilian real on August 6, ending at 5.5027 as official figures tracked from both ICE and foreign exchange markets.
Markets digested the full force of new American tariffs on Brazilian imports, while global risk aversion sent investors into safe assets. These moves occurred with the dollar index little changed at 98.77, confirming steady demand for the greenback.
The latest Central Bank of Brazil minutes highlighted rising anxiety about American tariff policy, noting the fifty percent import tax began impacting key Brazilian products. Brazil's Central Bank cited political uncertainty as a major risk.
The U.S. cited continued Russian oil trade as justification for hitting Brazil, echoing similar confrontations with India. The U.S. president also announced future tariffs on technology and pharmaceuticals.
Brazilian authorities said exemptions for certain key products limited damage, but exporters in agriculture and basic manufacturing braced for pain.
Macroeconomic releases spurred cautious trading. American PMI services data slipped to 50.1 in July from 50.8, fueling bets that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates as early as September.
However, the Fed made no clear commitment, with officials flagging inflation risk from tariffs. Meanwhile, Brazil's Selic rate remained at 15 percent, attracting overseas inflows but offering little near-term relief as global pressures dominated headlines.
Technical analysis of the daily chart revealed consolidation between support at 5.497 and resistance near 5.548. The price stayed below long-term moving averages, suggesting lackluster direction.
The most recent candlesticks showed small real body sizes, indicating indecision and mixed momentum. The MACD histogram trended lower beneath its signal line and zero, confirming waning upside force.
The RSI hovered close to 45, well below overbought, showing the pair lacked conviction to break higher. The 4-hour chart depicted brief oversold conditions. The RSI dived beneath 40 and only stabilized in late trading.
There was no clear volume breakout as price drifted within Bollinger Bands. Subdued volumes hinted at waiting for clarity on tariffs and the Fed's rate path. The yellow Global Liquidity Index line stayed volatile, spiking but then falling, pointing to unsettled risk appetite.
ETF flows did not reveal unusual moves into Brazil, while capital persisted in U.S.-listed ETFs. Market participants described uncertainty and anticipation, not panic, with spot volumes elevated but not disorderly.
During the last 24 hours, the market responded to a tough policy mix. International demand for the dollar held up as the U.S. pressed forward with tariffs and global investors avoided risk.
Brazilian fundamentals offered some support but failed to reverse cautious sentiment. The real ended nearly unchanged, reflecting a tense equilibrium between local attraction and international headwinds.
The new tariffs and a lack of clear guidance from the Fed defined the boundaries of the market. The next moves hinge on policy signals and the durability of investor confidence.
