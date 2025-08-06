Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Several Indian Army Soldiers Missing Relief Ops Underway

Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Uttarkashi as twin cloudbursts near Dharali and Sukhi Top trigger devastating flash floods and mudslides. Over 130 people have been rescued, but some soldiers and locals remain missing. Rescue operations by the Indian Army, NDRF, and SDRF are ongoing amid challenging weather and damaged infrastructure.

