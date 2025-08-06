Gujarat Man Tips Cops About Daughter-In-Law's Booze Party With Friends, Gets Them Arrested: 'To Teach Her Lesson'

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a surprising turn of events on August 3, a man in Surat tipped off the police about his daughter-in-law's alleged liquor party with her friends at Weekend Address Hotel in Dumas area, leading to the arrest of six people, including two women. He wanted to teach her a“lesson”.

“Sir, my daughter-in-law is having a drinking party with her friends.” Bhaskar English quoted father-in-law's message to police as saying.

The Dumas police swiftly acted and busted the party. Upon entering Room 443, officers found six people, four men and two women, sitting on the floor amid several alcohol bottles. The strong smell of liquor filled the room, and the group showed clear signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes and unsteady posture.

The police recovered four glasses, half-bottle liquor bottle from them who had rented hotel room without adherence to police commissioner's notification. The group was allegedly intoxicated.

None of the individuals at the party possessed the mandatory permits for alcohol consumption in Gujarat . Police confiscated a partially consumed 750 ml bottle of foreign liquor valued at ₹1,500, along with plastic and glass tumblers, and seven smartphones collectively worth Rs.55 lakh, Bhaskar English reported.

According to Times Of India,“We learned that the informer's son is married to one of the women arrested. As the couple had certain disputes, the informer wanted to 'teach the woman a lesson'. He started following her and came to know about the said party. After he got to know about the party, he informed the police.”

Assistant Commissioner of police Deep Vakil told police,“Of 446 rooms in the hotel, many are owned by private individuals who sign a rent agreement and sublet rooms. The person renting the room offers it to others for higher rates. As his contract is over, police will file a separate complaint against the room owner.”

All attendees were subjected to medical examinations to confirm alcohol consumption. A case has been registered under various sections of the Gujarat Prohibition Amendment Ordinance (2016), including Sections 66(1)(B), 65(A), 81, and 83(A). Authorities said that further probe continues.