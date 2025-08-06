'No Compromise On Sovereignty': Hezbollah Stands Firm On Weapons

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Beirut- A member of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc said on 5 August that the resistance group will not sign off on an agreement to“destroy Lebanon's sovereignty,” hours ahead of a highly anticipated cabinet meeting set to discuss the issue of weapons.

Ali al-Miqdad, member of Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, told Sputnik on Tuesday there has been a“media and political hype” around the session, aimed at portraying it“as pivotal or historic.”

“The first and most important thing is to hold pivotal sessions to discuss crucial issues such as the occupied territories, prisoners, and reconstruction. Is this session necessary for Lebanon, or for the Israeli and American enemy?” Miqdad added, while condemning those in Lebanon who have“identified with Israeli and American discourse.”

“We will not sign a resolution that would destroy Lebanon's sovereignty and protection, or erase a large portion of the Lebanese people from existence,” he went on to say.

“The solution to internal crises must be Lebanese, away from external pressures. The priority today is protecting the country from the existential threat. President Joseph Aoun is entrusted with the constitution. [Aoun] spoke of Israel's withdrawal from the occupied territories and the cessation of attacks, before referring to the issue of weapons as an internal Lebanese matter.”

Miqdad also rejected the idea that the events of 7 May 2008 could repeat. At the time, clashes erupted across Beirut following a government call demanding the dismantlement of Hezbollah's telecommunication system.

“Lebanon has had enough of what it has suffered before. The Lebanese must sit down at one table and seek common solutions,” Miqdad affirmed.

Tuesday's cabinet meeting in Beirut is expected to begin at 3:00 pm in the afternoon.

It comes as the Lebanese government has been under heavy US pressure to disarm Hezbollah. Yet the resistance group has repeatedly rejected surrendering its weapons.

Hezbollah says it is prepared to discuss incorporating its weapons into the state for a defensive strategy in which they could be used to defend the country from Israel.

It stresses that this is purely an internal matter, and that no such discussions can begin until Israel ends its attacks and withdraws from the five points it occupied in south Lebanon during the ceasefire.

The Lebanese government has drafted a response to a recent US roadmap demanding, among other things, Hezbollah's disarmament. The response prioritizes the need for Israel to withdraw its forces and end its near-daily attacks on Lebanon as a first step.

Washington and Tel Aviv have reportedly rejected Beirut's terms, raising concerns over a potential Israeli military escalation.

Hezbollah has withdrawn its forces and weapons to the north of the Litani River in line with the ceasefire deal. Yet over 200 people have been killed by Israeli strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon since the agreement was reached in November last year.

The resistance group's leader, Naim Qassem, has said that Hezbollah is prepared to respond if Israel launches a new war on Lebanon.

Israeli reports recently said Tel Aviv is gearing up to continue attacking Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed – even if it leads to a new war.

One person was killed and four were injured in south Lebanon on Monday due to an Israeli drone strike.

Sources told Reuters last week that Washington will no longer pressure Israel to withdraw or stop attacking until the government commits to a swift disarmament of Hezbollah, before any talks for an Israeli withdrawal.

The report said Washington was demanding a Lebanese cabinet session to approve disarming Hezbollah.

The Lebanese state affirms that it is committed to a monopoly on all weapons in the country.

On the evening of 4 August, Hezbollah supporters gathered in Beirut for a protest denouncing any potential decision to disarm the Lebanese resistance.