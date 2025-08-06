Draw Held For First Edition Of 2025 Imams, Muezzins Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its community initiatives aimed at promoting a spirit of brotherhood and positive competition among the employees of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, the draw for the first edition of the Imams, Muezzins, and Their Children Championship 2025 was conducted on Sunday (August 3), in the presence of several ministry officials as well as a number of imams and muezzins.

This championship, organized by the Ministry's Public Relations and Communications Department, is part of a series of community initiatives designed to engage imams, muezzins, and their children (aged 16 and above) in the ministry's summer activities. It aims to foster teamwork and encourage positive competition among the participating teams. The matches will be held at the Ministry's sports field in the Abu Hamour area during the evening period, following the Isha (night) prayer.

In a speech delivered during the draw, Ahmed Shaheen Al-Ghanem, Director of Public Relations and Communications at the Ministry, welcomed the attendees and expressed his happiness with the launch of the championship's first edition. He emphasized that this initiative supports communication and brotherhood between imams, muezzins, and their children, and also seeks to strengthen their positive presence in community activities.

After reviewing the participating teams and explaining the tournament format, the draw process commenced in the presence of attendees and interested observers. The Director of Public Relations and Communications officially announced the start of the championship.