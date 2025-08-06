NJ Top Dentists Approves Dr. Paul L. Dionne Of Glen Ridge, New Jersey For 2025

Dr. Paul Dionne

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Paul L. Dionne, DMD of Glen Ridge Dental Arts & North Jersey Dental Sleep Medicine for 2025

GLEN RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Paul L. Dionne, DMD of Glen Ridge Dental Arts & North Jersey Dental Sleep Medicine has been reviewed and approved based on merit by NJ Top Dentists for 2025. Dr. Dionne's practice is built on a foundation of active listening and clear communication, ensuring that every patient receives personalized, compassionate care tailored to their individual needs. At Glen Ridge Dental Arts, patients are welcomed into a calming, comfortable environment where they can feel truly cared for throughout their dental experience.Specializing in general dentistry and full-mouth rehabilitation, Dr. Dionne also offers advanced solutions for snoring and obstructive sleep apnea through oral appliance therapy (OAT). This innovative, non-invasive treatment uses an oral appliance similar to a night guard to help maintain an open airway by gently repositioning the jaw during sleep. OAT provides a comfortable and effective alternative to traditional CPAP therapy. As a diplomate of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM), Dr. Dionne stays at the cutting edge of dental sleep medicine.Dr. Dionne's commitment to his patients extends beyond his practice. Located across from Mountainside Medical Hospital, he plays an active role in mentoring dental residents, offering guidance and support as they advance in their careers. With his exceptional expertise and deep dedication to both patient care and the local community, Dr. Dionne is a cornerstone of excellence in dentistry in Montclair and Glen Ridge, New Jersey.To learn more about Dr. Paul L. Dionne, please visit:---About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

