Dr. Robert W. Bruno Of Bruno Braces Awarded As NY Top Dentist For 2024

WOODSIDE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Robert W. Bruno, DDS of Bruno Braces has been reviewed and approved by NY Top Dentists. Dr. Bruno, an experienced orthodontist specializing in dentofacial orthopedics, has been transforming smiles with traditional braces and Invisalign for over 30 years. As the founder and owner of Bruno Braces, he provides high-quality care to patients in Woodside and surrounding communities with a focus on excellence and compassion. Dr. Bruno graduated summa cum laude from Fordham University with a BS in biology before earning his dental degree from Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine. He then completed a one-year general practice residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center. His orthodontic specialty training was completed at Columbia University College of Dental Medicine. Since starting his practice in 1989, Dr. Bruno has earned a reputation for his practical and intuitive approach to orthodontics, creating personalized treatment plans tailored to the unique needs of each patient. He is deeply committed to his profession and treats every patient with the care and respect he would offer to a family member.Dr. Bruno is an active member of several organizations, including Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi Honor Societies, the American Association of Orthodontists, the World Federation of Orthodontists, and the Northeastern Society of Orthodontists, among others. At Bruno Braces, Dr. Bruno and his dedicated team are committed to treating every patient with the utmost respect, professionalism, and sensitivity. They focus on providing an exceptional experience, ensuring that each individual's expectations are met with care and understanding. The team is passionate about making your orthodontic journey enjoyable, offering gentle care that will enhance both your smile and your life.Dr. Bruno is dedicated to providing personalized care and ensuring each patient's experience is as positive and transformative as possible, creating lasting smiles and meaningful connections along the way.For more information about Dr. Bruno, please visit his website:---About UsNY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format.NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at ... and/or visit .You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

