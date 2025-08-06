Saudi Arabia Automotive Lubricants Market Set To Surge $916.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook

Market Size in 2024: USD 746.5 Million

Market Size in 2033: USD 916.4 Million

Market Growth Rate 2025-2033: 2.3%

According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, “Saudi Arabia Automotive Lubricants Market Report by Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Motorcycles, Passenger Vehicles), Product Type (Engine Oils, Greases, Hydraulic Fluids, Transmission and Gear Oils), and Region 2025-2033” , The Saudi Arabia automotive lubricants market size reached USD 746.5 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 916.4 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% during 2025-2033.

How AI is Reshaping the Future of Saudi Arabia Automotive Lubricants Market



AI-powered predictive maintenance tools help Saudi transport fleets cut lubricant waste and maintenance costs by up to 22%, boosting efficiency and uptime for operators.

Petromin's new AI customer service agent on WhatsApp now assists nearly half of its users with automated maintenance tips and quick lubricant service bookings.

Advanced sensors and AI analytics track real-time engine data in high-mileage Saudi vehicles, extending oil change intervals and reducing unplanned service visits for thousands of drivers.

Government-backed programs like Vision 2030 fuel the rollout of AI across lubricant manufacturing, with automation speeding up blending and packaging by 35% at local plants. Industry partnerships now explore AI-powered quality control for lubricants, promising 99% defect detection and consistently high performance for both personal and commercial vehicle owners.

Download a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-automotive-lubricants-market/requestsample

Saudi Arabia Automotive Lubricants Market Trends & Drivers:

One of the primary forces lifting Saudi Arabia's automotive lubricants market is the rapid rise in vehicle ownership, thanks to robust urbanization and expanding personal mobility needs. Over 1 million new and used vehicles were imported in the last 15 months, valued at more than SR83 billion, pushing annual car sales beyond 700,000 units. With so many new drivers-especially as social reforms boost the number of female car owners-demand for maintenance products like engine oil, greases, and transmission fluids has skyrocketed. People want their vehicles running smoothly in harsh desert conditions, fueling the need for regular oil changes and high-quality lubricants.

Major government initiatives, like Vision 2030 and targeted infrastructure investment, are directly fueling automotive sector growth, which follows through to lubricants. Programs supporting new road construction, automotive manufacturing, and economic diversification not only create more vehicles on the road, but also boost domestic lubricant manufacturing. Special Economic Zones, for instance, offer up to 20 years of 5% corporate tax and zero VAT or customs duties for automotive projects, drawing in big names like Lucid Motors and Hyundai. With the government's hands-on involvement, both the quantity and sophistication of lubricants in Saudi Arabia are hitting new highs.

Finally, innovation and strategic partnerships among manufacturers are creating a wave of change. Traditional providers like Petromin Corporation, Shell, and ExxonMobil now compete and collaborate, introducing synthetic and eco-friendly lubricant lines tailored for modern engines and environmental standards. The latest company deals feature players like Abdul Latif Jameel for Oils partnering with Petronas to expand advanced lubricant solutions across Saudi Arabia. New tech, digital service platforms, and alliances with automotive OEMs mean consumers and fleets can access specialized lubricants easily, supporting everything from hybrid vehicles to commercial fleets and helping the sector adapt to shifting demands.

Ask analyst of customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=13233&flag=E

Saudi Arabia Automotive Lubricants Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:



Commercial Vehicles

Motorcycles Passenger Vehicles

Breakup by Product Type:



Engine Oils

Greases

Hydraulic Fluids Transmission and Gear Oils

Regional Analysis:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:



Saudi Aramco (Petromin)

Shell, TotalEnergies

ExxonMobil

Castrol

Alhamrani Fuchs Aljomaih Lubricants

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Automotive Lubricants Market



August 2025: Abdul Latif Jameel for Oils teams up with Petronas Lubricants International to expand Petronas' advanced lubricant lines across Saudi Arabia. This alliance uses Jameel's extensive retail and service network to meet the surging demand for high-performance lubricants in both passenger and commercial vehicles, strengthening market presence and innovation.

July 2025: Shell Saudi Arabia rolls out a brand-new, premium synthetic oil line designed for extreme Saudi climates. The launch is paired with expanded dealership partnerships in Jeddah and Riyadh, ensuring that customers now have easier access to advanced, durable lubricants that help vehicles run cooler and more efficiently over long distances. April 2025: General Petroleum debuts a line of high-tech automotive lubricants engineered for Saudi Arabia's challenging environment. Featuring improved viscosity control and oxidation resistance, these lubricants promise longer oil change intervals and greater engine protection, directly responding to growing consumer demand for top-tier maintenance solutions.

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302