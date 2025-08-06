Comprehensive Report On The Non-Dairy Yogurt Market: Opportunities And Challenges

Non-Dairy Yogurt Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Through 2025?

The market for non-dairy yogurt has seen a quick expansion in the past years. The market is projected to increase from a size of $4.98 billion in 2024 to reach $5.82 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The significant growth in the past can be linked to a surge in preference for non-dairy options, the high nutrient content found in non-dairy yogurt, advancements in taste and texture, more widespread availability of non-dairy yogurt products, and a heightened awareness around lactose intolerance.

The market for non-dairy yogurt is anticipated to experience swift expansion in the coming years, with estimates projecting its growth to ""$10.4 billion by 2029, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be linked to the rising trend of plant-based diets, an increase in veganism, a swelling vegan population, market growth strategies in emerging economies, and improved healthcare access. Key trends predicted during this period are product innovations and advancements in plant-based items, protein-boosted non-dairy yogurts, offerings with low or zero added sugar, packaging innovations, and a focus on organic and clean label formulas.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Non-Dairy Yogurt Market?

The growth of the non-dairy yogurt market during the forecast period is expected to be driven by consumers with high lactose intolerance. Lactose intolerance hinders the body's ability to digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and other dairy items. These individuals will likely incorporate non-dairy yogurt into their diets, leading to a rise in product demand. The product is rich in proteins and calcium, both of which contribute to immunity enhancement. According to the National Library of Medicine, a United States federal government operation, lactose intolerance is quite prevalent in adults as of April 2022, although it's rarely harmful. By the age of 20, about 30 million American adults become lactose intolerant. There is a high demand for lactose-free items, leading to an increase in demand for non-dairy products in the non-dairy yogurt market throughout the forecast period.

Which Players Dominate The Non-Dairy Yogurt Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Non-Dairy Yogurt Global Market Report 2025 include:

. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

. Danone S.A.

. General Mills Inc.

. Stonyfield Farm Inc.

. Daiya Foods Inc

. Whitewave Foods Company Inc.

. COYO Pty Ltd.

. Chobani LLC

. Valio Ltd.

. Nestlé SA

What Are The Future Trends Of The Non-Dairy Yogurt Market?

The non-dairy yogurt market is being transformed by product innovation. The rise in lactose intolerance-related health issues among consumers, coupled with increased knowledge about the health advantages of non-dairy yogurts, is compelling developers to introduce unique health-oriented products. For example, in February 2022, Plant & Co rolled out a novel dairy-free yogurt line named Yoat. This range is crafted using the company's proprietary oat and coconut base and will be offered in several flavors, namely natural, strawberry, raspberry, and peach.

Global Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The non-dairy yogurtmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Soy Yogurt, Almond Yogurt, Coconut Yogurt, Oats Yogurt, Rice Yogurt, Pea Yogurt

2) By Form: Drinkable Yogurt, Spoonable Yogurt

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience Stores

Subsegments:

1) By Soy Yogurt: Plain Soy Yogurt, Flavored Soy Yogurt

2) By Almond Yogurt: Plain Almond Yogurt, Flavored Almond Yogurt

3) By Coconut Yogurt: Plain Coconut Yogurt, Flavored Coconut Yogurt

4) By Oats Yogurt: Plain Oats Yogurt, Flavored Oats Yogurt

5) By Rice Yogurt: Plain Rice Yogurt, Flavored Rice Yogurt

6) By Pea Yogurt: Plain Pea Yogurt, Flavored Pea Yogurt

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Non-Dairy Yogurt Market?

In the Non-Dairy Yogurt Global Market Report 2025, Western Europe led as the biggest market in 2024. The forecast period anticipates Asia-Pacific to be the region with the most rapid growth. The report encompasses a comprehensive regional analysis of markets including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

