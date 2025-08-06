Aircraft Interface Device Market Analysis, Swot Profile, Current Developments, Strategies To Boost Industry Growth 2030

Aircraft Interface Device

Aircraft interface device improves the performance of electronic flight bag (EFB) applications and reinforces the important safety features propels the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aircraft interface device market size was pegged at $163.84 million in 2020 and is estimated to hit $368.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.The fact that aircraft interface device enhances the performance of electronic flight bag (EFB) applications and reinforces the important safety features drives the growth of the aircraft interface device market. On the other hand, issues relating to the certification from regulatory bodies and rise in vulnerability of flight systems and electric flight bags (EFBs) impede the growth to some extent. However, benefits associated with advanced in-flight entertainment services and increase in demand for situational awareness are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Report (232 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atAircraft interface device enhances the performance of electronic flight bag applications, reduces fuel burn and efficiency, and provides important safety features, which are expected to drive the aircraft interface device market during the forecast period. However, issues relating to the certification from regulatory bodies and rise in the vulnerability of flight systems and electric flight bags are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, benefits associated with advanced in-flight entertainment services and rise in demand for situational awareness are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.The global aircraft interface device market is analyzed across connectivity, fit, aircraft type, and region. Based on connectivity, the wireless segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost from 2021 to 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 10.1% throughout the forecast period.Interested to Procure The Data? Get It Now atBased on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering around one-third of the global market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Europe and LAMEA.The leading market players analyzed in the global aircraft interface device industry report include Astronics Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., Skytrac Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., The Boeing Company, SCI Technology, Inc., Anuvu, Teledyne Controls LLC, and Thales Group. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.For Purchase Enquiry:Similar Reports:Electric Aircraft Market:Aircraft Electrification Market:Aircraft Fuel Systems Market:

