Indian IT Giant Launches Zero-Risk Hiring Program As Graduate Employability Hits 3-Year Low

Founded in 1993, Koenig empowers global learners through accessible, affordable IT education. With 5000+ courses, partnerships with top tech brands, and proven training methods, Koenig helps individuals and businesses succeed in the digital age.

IT training leader Koenig Solutions introduces Koenig Koshish program offering zero-risk hiring through free graduate training and placement.

- Mr. Rohit Aggarwal, CEONEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As India's graduate employability rate plummets to just 42.6% according to the India Graduate Skill Index 2025-down from 44.3% in 2023-leading IT training provider Koenig Solutions has launched an innovative workforce solution that eliminates hiring risk for employers while providing free, industry-aligned training to unemployed graduates.Koenig Koshish, the company's flagship workforce development initiative, operates on a groundbreaking "pay-only-on-successful-hire" model where employers pay just 8.33% of the candidate's annual salary (equivalent to one month's CTC) only after the graduate is successfully placed and contributing to their organization.Proven Results with Major Corporate PartnersThe program has already demonstrated measurable success through its partnership with British Telecom, where 26 candidates completed an intensive 6-week Cisco Network Engineer bootcamp. Eight professionals were successfully placed, with graduates like Keshav Bhardwaj securing positions at 3.6 LPA despite coming from non-technical backgrounds."It has been almost 2 months since my journey with Koenig. Even after being from a non-technical background, I never felt that I'm an alien to this field as the delivery of knowledge was very simple to understand," said Bhardwaj, now working as a Security Associate at British Telecom Global.Addressing India's Critical Skills GapThe initiative directly tackles three major pain points plaguing India's employment ecosystem:. Inconsistent Quality: Fresh graduates lacking hands-on experience and current technical skills. High Training Costs: Traditional upskilling programs imposing steep upfront fees with limited guarantees. Academia-Industry Disconnect: Outdated curricula misaligned with real-world job requirementsComprehensive Training Beyond Technical SkillsUnlike conventional training programs, Koenig Koshish provides holistic preparation including technical certification, hands-on lab experience, and communication skills development. The British Telecom cohort received both Cisco Network Engineer training and voice & accent coaching, ensuring workplace readiness across multiple competencies.The program leverages Koenig's proprietary Learning Enhancement Tool (LET) and Qubits self-assessment platform, providing AI-powered personalized learning paths and real-time progress tracking for optimal skill development.Double Bottom Line: Business Impact Meets Social PurposeKoenig Koshish operates on a "double bottom line" model, balancing sustainable business outcomes with meaningful social impact. The initiative provides:. For Employers: Zero upfront training costs, pre-vetted candidates, reduced hiring risk, and faster onboarding. For Graduates: Free industry training, certification, hands-on experience, and direct job placement. For Society: Reduced unemployment among educated youth and alignment with national skilling prioritiesBacked by Three Decades of Training ExcellenceThe initiative is powered by Koenig Solutions ' extensive infrastructure, including 350+ expert trainers, partnerships with leading technology companies, and a track record of training over 100,000 professionals annually across 13+ countries since 1993.With official training partnerships spanning major technology providers and a comprehensive catalog covering cutting-edge skills in cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and IT infrastructure, Koenig Koshish ensures candidates receive industry-recognized certifications aligned with current market demands.Strategic Alignment with National PrioritiesThe program arrives at a critical juncture as the Union Budget 2024-25 emphasizes youth employment, skilling initiatives, and rural inclusion. By providing structured, outcome-focused training to underserved talent pools, Koenig Koshish directly supports national economic development goals while addressing corporate talent shortages.Scalable Model for Workforce TransformationSuccess metrics from the British Telecom partnership demonstrate the program's potential for nationwide scaling. The structured approach-from requirement gathering and candidate screening through enhanced training, placement, and onboarding support-creates a replicable framework for addressing India's skills crisis across industries and regions.About Koenig SolutionsFounded in 1993, Koenig Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a premier global provider of IT training and workforce development. With expertise across comprehensive technology certifications and a presence in over 13 countries, the company has trained more than 100,000 professionals annually while maintaining partnerships with leading technology providers worldwide.

Rohit Tiwary

Koenig Solutions Private Limited

+91 87777 35068

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Koenig Solutions - Your Trusted Training Partner

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.