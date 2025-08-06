Airborne Sensors Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

Airborne Sensors Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent years, the market size for airborne sensors has experienced significant growth. It's projected to increase from $10.57 billion in 2024 to $11.26 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The historical growth of this market is due to factors such as the integration of autonomous vehicles, advancements in air traffic management, incorporation of commercial UAVs, improvements in hyperspectral imaging, and demand from the military and defense sector.

The market size for airborne sensors is projected to exhibit robust growth in the forthcoming years. The value is expected to reach $14.71 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to the expansion in the forecast period include improvements in commercial aviation safety, an increased need for infrastructure monitoring, advancements in autonomous vehicles, developments in healthcare and medical transportation, and a surge in space exploration. The forecast period might also witness key trends like an escalating demand for remote sensing, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), sensor miniaturization, increased demand in defense and security sectors, and precision agriculture.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Airborne Sensors Market ?

The escalation in terrorist activities is projected to spur the expansion of the airborne sensors market. Such activities encompass illicit or violent actions perpetrated by an individual or groups tied to a terrorist organization. The increasing occurrence of these activities is fuelling the need for the advancement of airborne sensors intended for defense applications and border security against terrorist organizations. For example, in March 2023, ReliefWeb - a US-based specialized digital service of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) - reported that contrasting to 2021's average of 1.3 fatalities per terrorist attack, the number had risen to an average of 1.7 fatalities per attack in 2022. This is the first increase in the lethality rate in half a decade. Hence, the escalation in terrorist activities is pushing forward the growth of the airborne sensors market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Airborne Sensors Market?

Major players in the Airborne Sensors Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Hexagon AB

. Thales Group

. Raytheon Technologies Corp.

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Information Systems Laboratories

. Teledyne Geospatial

. General Dynamics Corporation

. Honeywell International Inc.

. ITT Inc.

. AVT Airborne Sensing GmbH

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Airborne Sensors Market?

Driving the airborne sensors market is the trend of product innovations. In order to keep their market standing, principal organizations in the sector are producing cutting-edge products. For example, Leica Geosystems, a Swiss-based company renowned for its surveying and geographic measurement devices, launched the Leica DMC-4 in September 2022. This airborne imaging sensor, designed for intricate mapping scenarios, utilizes the CMOS technology-based MFC150 camera module combined with mechanical forward-motion-compensation (FMC) to produce unmatched image quality.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Airborne Sensors Market Growth

The airborne sensors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Non-Scanning, Scanning

2) By Component: Hardware, Software

3) By Application: Defense Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Other Application

Subsegments:

1) By Non-Scanning Sensors: Electro-Optical Sensors, Infrared Sensors, Multi-Spectral Sensors

2) By Scanning Sensors: Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Imaging Radar, Lidar Sensors

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Airborne Sensors Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Airborne Sensors, Europe was noted as the leading region in the previous year, 2024. The report anticipates the Asia-Pacific region to exhibit the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The regions encompassed by the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

