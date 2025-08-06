Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vietnam Vehicle Electrification Market: Trends, Growth, And Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The Vietnam vehicle electrification market size reached USD 389.2 million in 2024 , and is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 945.1 million by 2033 , according to the IMARC Group . This reflects a robust CAGR of 10.36% during 2025–2033 . The growth is underpinned by major advancements in battery technology-especially in energy density, range, and affordability-making EVs increasingly attractive to Vietnamese consumers and fleet operators.

Key Highlights

  • Market Size (2024): USD 389.2 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 945.1 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 10.36%
  • Key Drivers:
    . Advancements in lithium-ion battery technology
    . National green energy policies and incentives
    . Infrastructure upgrades (charging stations and smart grids)
    . Automotive OEM investment and localization

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Government Initiatives : Vietnam's National Green Growth Strategy aims to eliminate internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sales by 2040, supporting EV growth through tax incentives and infrastructure.
  • Urban Electrification Push : Major cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are prioritizing electric public transport and integrating smart charging stations in metro plans.
  • OEM Investments : Domestic brands such as VinFast and global players like Toyota and Hyundai are actively investing in EV R&D, assembly, and aftersales networks in Vietnam.
  • Battery Ecosystem Development : Emerging battery alliances are forming between Vietnamese firms and South Korean/Japanese suppliers, strengthening the local EV ecosystem.

Request Sample for PDF Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-vehicle-electrification-market/requestsample

Industry Segmentation

Product Type Insights:

  • Starter Motor
  • Alternator
  • Electric Car Motors
  • Electric Water Pump
  • Electric Oil Pump
  • Electric Vacuum Pump
  • Electric Fuel Pump
  • Electric Power Steering
  • Actuators
  • Start/Stop System

Vehicle Type Insights:

  • Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Micro-Hybrid Vehicle
  • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
  • Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Sales Channel Insights:

  • Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
  • Aftermarket

Regional Insights:

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam

Latest Developments in the Industry

  • July 2025 : VinFast announced its third EV production plant in Hai Phong, aiming to triple production capacity by 2028.
  • April 2025 : The Vietnamese government rolled out EV registration tax exemptions and announced incentives for local battery manufacturing.
  • June 2025 : Green Transport Week 2025 showcased over 50 electric models from local and international OEMs, solidifying public and investor interest.

