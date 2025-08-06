Vietnam Vehicle Electrification Market: Trends, Growth, And Forecast To 2033
Key Highlights
-
Market Size (2024): USD 389.2 million
Forecast (2033): USD 945.1 million
CAGR (2025–2033): 10.36%
Key Drivers:
. Advancements in lithium-ion battery technology
. National green energy policies and incentives
. Infrastructure upgrades (charging stations and smart grids)
. Automotive OEM investment and localization
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Government Initiatives : Vietnam's National Green Growth Strategy aims to eliminate internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sales by 2040, supporting EV growth through tax incentives and infrastructure.
Urban Electrification Push : Major cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are prioritizing electric public transport and integrating smart charging stations in metro plans.
OEM Investments : Domestic brands such as VinFast and global players like Toyota and Hyundai are actively investing in EV R&D, assembly, and aftersales networks in Vietnam.
Battery Ecosystem Development : Emerging battery alliances are forming between Vietnamese firms and South Korean/Japanese suppliers, strengthening the local EV ecosystem.
Request Sample for PDF Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-vehicle-electrification-market/requestsample
Industry Segmentation
Product Type Insights:
-
Starter Motor
Alternator
Electric Car Motors
Electric Water Pump
Electric Oil Pump
Electric Vacuum Pump
Electric Fuel Pump
Electric Power Steering
Actuators
Start/Stop System
Vehicle Type Insights:
-
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Micro-Hybrid Vehicle
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
Sales Channel Insights:
-
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
Aftermarket
Regional Insights:
-
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Latest Developments in the Industry
-
July 2025 : VinFast announced its third EV production plant in Hai Phong, aiming to triple production capacity by 2028.
April 2025 : The Vietnamese government rolled out EV registration tax exemptions and announced incentives for local battery manufacturing.
June 2025 : Green Transport Week 2025 showcased over 50 electric models from local and international OEMs, solidifying public and investor interest.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-201971-6302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment