ADNOC Gas Announces Record Second Quarter Performance, Demonstrating Resilience In Lower Price Environment
|
$ Million
|
Q2 24
|
Q1 25
|
Q2 25
|
YoY %
|
QoQ %
|
H1 24
|
H1 25
|
YTD %
|
Q2 25
|
Q2 25
|
H1 25
|
Revenue
|
6,076
|
6,099
|
5,960
|
-2 %
|
-2 %
|
12,087
|
12,059
|
0 %
|
COGS
|
-3,480
|
-3,455
|
-3,205
|
-8 %
|
-7 %
|
-6,891
|
-6,660
|
-3 %
|
Opex
|
-510
|
-485
|
-499
|
-2 %
|
3 %
|
-1,035
|
-984
|
-5 %
|
EBITDA
|
2,086
|
2,159
|
2,256
|
8 %
|
5 %
|
4,162
|
4,415
|
6 %
|
Net Inco me
|
1,190
|
1,270
|
1,385
|
16 %
|
9 %
|
2,377
|
2,655
|
12 %
|
EBITDA Margin
|
34.3 %
|
35.4 %
|
37.9 %
|
352bps
|
246bps
|
34.4 %
|
36.6 %
|
219bps
|
Net Income Margin
|
19.6 %
|
20.8 %
|
23.2 %
|
366bps
|
242bps
|
19.7 %
|
22.0 %
|
236bps
Key dates of the H1 2025 interim dividend payment:
|
Board of Directors' approval
|
August 5, 2025
|
Entitlement date (last day to purchase)
|
August 13, 2025
|
Ex-Dividend date
|
August 14, 2025
|
Record date
|
August 15, 2025
|
Expected Payment date
|
September 3, 2025
Alternative performance measures:
-
Financial information as presented above includes ADNOC Gas' proportionate consolidation of JVs financial results.
EBITDA includes proportionate consolidation of JVs and represents Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization.
The reconciliation between the financial data as presented and the IFRS financial statements is presented in the Management Discussion & Analysis Report.
*Assumes flat prices across the Company's product portfolio and an oil price of $70/bbl between 2025 and 2029 and, in addition, the proportional consolidation of Ruwais LNG following completion and transfer to ADNOC Gas.
About ADNOC Gas
ADNOC Gas, listed on the ADX (ADX symbol: "ADNOCGAS" / ISIN: "AEE01195A234"), is a world-class, large-scale integrated gas processing and sales company operating across the gas value chain, from receipt of feedstock from ADNOC through large, long-life operations for gas processing and fractionation to the sale of products to domestic and international customers. ADNOC Gas supplies approximately 60% of the UAE's sales gas needs and supplies end-customers in over 20 countries. To find out more, visit:
(X) @ADNOCGas
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Richard Griffith
Vice President, Investor Relations
+971 (2) 6037445
[email protected]
Logo:
SOURCE ADNOC GasWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment