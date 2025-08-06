Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vietnam Vegetable Oil Market: Culinary Tradition Meets Industrial Innovation 2025-2033

2025-08-06 02:15:09
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The Vietnam vegetable oil market size reached USD 1.40 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach USD 2.29 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04% during 2025-2033. The market is driven by widespread culinary use across households, restaurants, and food processors, rooted in traditional cooking habits and urban dietary shifts. Strategic refining capacity expansion and efficient crude oil import systems are optimizing domestic supply. Additionally, industrial demand from animal feed, cosmetics, and emerging biofuel applications is further augmenting the Vietnam vegetable oil market share.

Key Highlights

  • Market Size (2024): USD 1.40 Billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 2.29 Billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 5.04%
  • Strong Domestic Demand: Anchored in traditional and modern cooking styles
  • Rising Industrial Applications: Biofuels, cosmetics, and livestock feed
  • Key Companies: Calofic, Tuong An, Vocarimex, Wilmar Vietnam, Golden Hope Nha Be, and KIDO Group

Market Trends and Drivers

  • Vietnamese cuisine relies heavily on frying, sautéing, and deep-frying, making vegetable oil a pantry staple. The shift to urban lifestyles and rising disposable incomes have led to increased demand from restaurants, food delivery services, and processed food manufacturers.
  • Vegetable oil is increasingly used in non-edible sectors like animal feed , cosmetics , and biofuel manufacturing . Vietnam's bioenergy roadmap is pushing vegetable oil as a renewable alternative in transportation fuels, signaling long-term growth potential.
  • Vietnam lacks large-scale domestic oilseed production, but it compensates through robust import channels and investments in refining infrastructure . Strategic partnerships with countries like Argentina and Malaysia ensure consistent crude oil supply.

Request Sample for PDF Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-vegetable-oil-market

Industry Segmentation

Product Type:

  • Soybean Oil
  • Palm Oil
  • Coconut Oil
  • Sunflower Oil
  • Others

Packaging Type:

  • Pouches
  • Jars
  • Cans
  • Bottles
  • Others

Application:

  • Food Industry
  • Biofuels
  • Animal Feed
  • Cosmetics
  • Others

Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online Channels
  • Specialty Stores
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam

Latest Developments

  • July 2025: Wilmar Vietnam and KIDO Group announced a new joint venture focused on expanding refining and packaging facilities in the Mekong Delta region to enhance supply chain efficiency and meet export demands.
  • June 2025: Vietnam signed a bilateral agreement with Argentina to secure long-term imports of soybean oil for both food and biofuel usage.
  • May 2025: Vocarimex launched a campaign promoting healthy edible oils enriched with Omega-3 and Vitamin E to address the growing health-conscious population in urban areas.

