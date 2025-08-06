Vietnam Vegetable Oil Market: Culinary Tradition Meets Industrial Innovation 2025-2033
Key Highlights
-
Market Size (2024): USD 1.40 Billion
Forecast (2033): USD 2.29 Billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 5.04%
Strong Domestic Demand: Anchored in traditional and modern cooking styles
Rising Industrial Applications: Biofuels, cosmetics, and livestock feed
Key Companies: Calofic, Tuong An, Vocarimex, Wilmar Vietnam, Golden Hope Nha Be, and KIDO Group
Market Trends and Drivers
-
Vietnamese cuisine relies heavily on frying, sautéing, and deep-frying, making vegetable oil a pantry staple. The shift to urban lifestyles and rising disposable incomes have led to increased demand from restaurants, food delivery services, and processed food manufacturers.
Vegetable oil is increasingly used in non-edible sectors like animal feed , cosmetics , and biofuel manufacturing . Vietnam's bioenergy roadmap is pushing vegetable oil as a renewable alternative in transportation fuels, signaling long-term growth potential.
Vietnam lacks large-scale domestic oilseed production, but it compensates through robust import channels and investments in refining infrastructure . Strategic partnerships with countries like Argentina and Malaysia ensure consistent crude oil supply.
Industry Segmentation
Product Type:
-
Soybean Oil
Palm Oil
Coconut Oil
Sunflower Oil
Others
Packaging Type:
-
Pouches
Jars
Cans
Bottles
Others
Application:
-
Food Industry
Biofuels
Animal Feed
Cosmetics
Others
Distribution Channel:
-
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Channels
Specialty Stores
Others
Regional Insights:
-
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Latest Developments
-
July 2025: Wilmar Vietnam and KIDO Group announced a new joint venture focused on expanding refining and packaging facilities in the Mekong Delta region to enhance supply chain efficiency and meet export demands.
June 2025: Vietnam signed a bilateral agreement with Argentina to secure long-term imports of soybean oil for both food and biofuel usage.
May 2025: Vocarimex launched a campaign promoting healthy edible oils enriched with Omega-3 and Vitamin E to address the growing health-conscious population in urban areas.
