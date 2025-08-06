Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Attends UN Conference On Lldcs In Turkmenistan

2025-08-06 02:12:44
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad participated in the official reception hosted by National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan H E Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, held in the city of Awaza. A lineup of heads of state and government, representatives of international organisations taking part in the conference attended the reception.

MENAFN06082025000063011010ID1109891024

