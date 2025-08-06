Qatar's Support For Gaza Health Sector Exemplifies Solidarity: Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Qatar's ongoing support for the health sector in Gaza, during nearly two years of continuous Israeli aggression, is a model of effective and practical solidarity with the Palestinian people, according to a senior Palestinian government official in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement to QNA, Dr. Ismail Al Thawabtah, Director-General of the Government Media Office, expressed deep appreciation for Qatar's tireless humanitarian efforts amid the catastrophic conditions resulting from the Israeli assault and blockade on Gaza. He emphasised that the tragic situation has affected all aspects of life, especially the already fragile healthcare system.

Al Thawabtah highlighted the recent establishment of a first aid station at H H the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics.

The initiative, funded by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), comes at a critical time as northern Gaza faces severe humanitarian and health crises due to the systematic targeting of hospitals, starvation of civilians, and obstruction of aid by Israeli forces.

This advanced medical point, he said, serves as a rapid response mechanism, treating hundreds of injured civilians daily - many of whom were attacked while attempting to receive food at aid distribution centres. The station provides emergency medical services in a dignified and humanitarian manner that reflects Qatar's genuine Arab values and firm ethical stance.

In a statement issued on Monday, QFFD confirmed that Qatar had established the medical station to support emergency care in northern Gaza.

Staffed by a specialized medical and nursing team, the facility provides initial treatment and refers serious cases to hospitals operated by the Ministry of Health, the Palestinian Red Crescent, and other medical entities using available ambulances.

Al Thawabtah also praised QFFD Director-General Fahad bin Hamad Al Sulaiti for his call to the international community to take immediate action to end the crimes against civilians, open the crossings, and ensure unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid. He said Al Sulaiti's appeal reflects a genuine moral and humanitarian responsibility towards Gaza.

Qatar's sustained contributions, Al Thawabtah noted, have been vital in keeping parts of the health system afloat during the ongoing war, which he described as genocidal. Qatar has consistently provided medical equipment, medicines, hospital support, and care for the wounded, reaffirming its commitment to the rights of the Palestinian people under the harshest of conditions.

He noted that Qatar oversees several critical health projects in the Gaza Strip, including the HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics. This facility is a specialised centre offering rehabilitation, prosthetics, hearing aids, balance devices, and CT scans - the only one of its kind.

Qatar has also supported field hospital initiatives, donated numerous ambulances and advanced medical equipment, and contributed to building the capacity of local medical personnel, reflecting a comprehensive and strategic humanitarian development vision.

Al Thawabtah stressed that Gaza's health system is on the verge of total collapse due to the ongoing targeting of hospitals and medical personnel, denial of medical supplies and fuel, and constant power and water outages. As a result, 38 hospitals and dozens of clinics have been rendered non-operational, surgeries halted, and essential medications depleted.