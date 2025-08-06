Ministry Of Awqaf Concludes Fourth Edition Of 'Our Summer, Our Way' Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs concluded the fourth edition of the 'Our Summer, Our Way' programme, with a closing ceremony held at the Nasser Bin Abdullah Al Misnad Mosque in the city of Al Khor, in the presence of several educational and social figures, parents, and representatives of participating entities.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry said the ceremony featured performances by participating students, including religious chants, segments on the Prophet's biography, and simplified explanations of the rules of ablution and acts of worship they learned during the programme. The event also included the honoring of cooperating institutions and outstanding students in the cultural competitions held as part of the summer activities.

In his speech during the ceremony, Head of the Religious Guidance Section at the Dawah Department Moaz Al Qasimi praised the contribution of the participating entities in making the programme a success. He noted that the programme aims to utilize the summer vacation by offering educational, moral, and recreational content that helps enhance students' values and skills.

During the ceremony, the Ministry honored the Internal Security Force Lekhwiya, the Traffic Department, the Mosques Department, and the Scholarships Section in appreciation of their role in supporting the programme through awareness activities, recreational programmes, and field trips, as part of an active community partnership. Awards were also distributed to outstanding students in the Cubs and Youth categories.

The programme's activities were designed by a team of educational experts from the Ministry of Endowments to address educational, cultural, and skill-building aspects. They included Quranic lectures, courses on acts of worship, sports and cultural activities, training on the call to prayer (Adhan) and vocal improvement, as well as external trips. The programme launched on July 7 across ten Dawah centers distributed throughout the country.

It targeted the 10-15 years old age group. It ran four days a week during the morning period and featured specialized cultural and skills-building activities within the centers, in addition to external courses carried out in collaboration with several entities, providing participants with a comprehensive educational experience.