EU Views Turkmen Gas Part Of Broader Southern Corridor Expansion (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Commission has confirmed that Turkmenistan could play a role in the EU's gas diversification efforts through the Southern Gas Corridor, a source in the Commission told Trend .

According to information, EU-Turkmenistan energy relations are framed by the 2008 memorandum, which supports collaboration on energy security, infrastructure of mutual interest, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. A bilateral working group has been established to facilitate regular dialogue, particularly on natural gas.

The Commission emphasized that while decisions on specific infrastructure projects are made by companies and national authorities, Turkmenistan's plans to increase gas supplies may contribute to the EU's goals of energy diversification via the Southern Gas Corridor.

"Under our REPowerEU plan launched in 2022, our policy is to diversify away from Russian fuels, following Russia's weaponization of energy supplies and full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine. On 6 May 2025, the Commission presented the REPowerEU roadmap, setting out a coordinated, secure and gradual phase out of Russian gas, oil and nuclear energy imports. In June, we presented a legislative proposal which, when approved by the co-legislators (European Parliament and Council), would introduce an EU ban on Russian gas imports," the Commission's representative said.

The source also clarified that decisions related to the Trans-Caspian Pipeline or other infrastructure projects remain the responsibility of Turkmenistan, private investors, and regional partners. Furthermore, EU regulations no longer allow for investment in international fossil fuel projects using EU budgetary funds.