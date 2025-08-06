403
UN Official: Gaza Situation Horrifying As Palestinians Face Dire Conditions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- UN Assistant Secretary General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas, Miroslav Jenca described the situation in Gaza as "horrifying" and "unbearable," condemning ongoing violence that includes shooting and killing Palestinians attempting to access food.
Briefing the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Jenca said Palestinians face dire, inhumane conditions daily, with over 60,000 killed since the start of the Gaza war, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
He added that more than 1,200 Palestinians have been killed and over 8,100 injured since late May while trying to reach food, as the Israeli occupation maintains strict limits on humanitarian aid.
He said that "hunger is everywhere in Gaza, visible in the faces of children and in the desperation of parents risking their lives to access the most basic supplies," and stressed that that international law prohibits targeting civilians or deliberately denying them life-saving aid, which constitutes a war crime.
The UN official urged the immediate, unimpeded entry of sufficient humanitarian assistance to prevent further loss of life and warned against a potential expansion of the Israeli occupation military operation, saying it could have devastating consequences.
Jenca reiterated that there is no military solution to the conflict, calling for a permanent ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and a political framework that addresses the humanitarian disaster, ensures civilian protection, ends the illegal occupation, and leads to a two-state solution. (end)
