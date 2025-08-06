ZPMC Hosts Transportation And Smart Port Construction Media Open Day To Showcase China's Vision For Future Port Innovation
During the event, media representatives toured ZPMC Changxing branch's production command center and No. 0 offshore terminal. They boarded quay cranes to witness precision container handling operations firsthand, experiencing the remarkable stability and performance of ZPMC's equipment. A live demonstration of the "one-button" remote control for the quay crane showcased how automation is revolutionizing port operations.
In a dedicated media interview session, company executives and technical experts engaged with journalists, offering in-depth insights into ZPMC's innovation-driven approach to exploring industry frontiers. Topics included the company's commitment to delivering world-class equipment for global users, contributing Chinese expertise to international standards, and actively addressing opportunities and challenges in the global market.
As the world's largest manufacturer of port machinery, automated terminal system solutions provider, port machinery equipment transporter, and a leading producer of special engineering vessels and large steel structures, ZPMC continues to lead with innovation. With dozens of world-first achievements, ZPMC has consistently driven industry transformation through its proprietary solutions, products, standards, and brand. By actively participating in the formulation of international standards, ZPMC remains committed to integrating itself into the global innovation network and driving high-quality development of the industry.
Company: Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC)
Website:
Contact: ...
Tel: +8618017766623
Email: ...
City: Shanghai
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
