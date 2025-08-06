AMEA Dubai 2025 Returns Bigger With Bitumen, Base Oil, Logistics, Co-Located With Roads, Traffic & Mobility (ARTM)
AMEA Dubai 2025 unites global leaders in bitumen, base oil, logistics, and mobility during peak season in the AMEA region.
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated 5th AMEA Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics Convention & Exhibition organized by Petrosil - co-located with the inaugural AMEA Roads, Traffic & Mobility (ARTM) forum - is set to take place at Conrad Dubai. The event will bring together global industry leaders during the peak demand season, with ideal weather conditions offering a perfect backdrop for networking and business development.
📈 Fast-Growing Markets in Asia, Middle East & Africa
Asia, the Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) are experiencing dynamic growth in demand for bitumen, base oils, lubricants, and advanced mobility solutions:
Infrastructure investment is surging, especially in India, Southeast Asia, GCC countries, and East Africa, driven by national road-building programs and logistics modernization.
Automotive and industrial expansion is tangentially increasing demand for high-performance lubricants and base oil formulations suited to EVs, heavy transport fleets, and industrial machinery.
Strategic logistics hubs in UAE, India, and East African ports are becoming trade corridors for bitumen and base oil supply chains.
This year's conference reflects the expanding importance of these converging markets
🎯 Event Overview
Dates & Venue:
AMEA Dubai 2025: October 29th, 2025 | Conrad Dubai, UAE
Co-located with ARTM (Roads, Traffic & Mobility)
Why now?
Peak construction demand across India, Gulf, Africa
Optimal Dubai weather - mild and sunny, making travel and in-person gatherings seamless during late October
🌐 Key Themes & Tracks
Bitumen, Base Oil and Logistics:
Regional outlook and trade flows across AMEA
Technical innovations: eco-bitumen, warm-mix asphalt, recycled binders
Supply chain resilience and import diversification strategies
Lubricants & Automotive:
Evolving demand for EV-compatible base oils
Circular economy and sustainable lubricant practices
Emerging standards and spec innovations across regional markets
Roads, Traffic & Mobility (ARTM):
Smart highways, MaaS integration, urban mobility design
Logistics infrastructure's role in road network development
Aligning material engineering (bitumen, pavements) with future autonomous and shared mobility systems
🗣️ Early Confirmed Speakers & Topics
Leading experts from across bitumen, base oil, lubricants, logistics, and mobility sectors include:
Ms. Leticia Parra Rodríguez, General Manager, SRS‐TOTAL
Mr. Bhupinder Singh, Director – Lubricants and Base Oils, Bluechemgroup, Germany
Topic:“Effect of Alternative Fuels on Lubricants”
Ms. Karuna Sadasivam, Regional Director, Ergon
Mr. A. S. Prabhakar, Bitumen Expert (formerly GM‐Biz Dev at HPCL, COO of HINCOL)
Topic: "Bitumen Technical & Innovation Themes"
Mr. Prashant Garg, Founder & MD, PP Softtech Pvt. Ltd.
Topic:“Imported Bitumen Dependency: Risks, Realities, and Roadmap to Resilience”
Mr. Majid Safdari, Commercial Director, Vista Energie
Mr. Dheeraj Satta, Chief Commercial Officer, AWS Group
Mr. Tarique Kamal, CEO, Petrozo Energy
Their expertise spans key cross - industry intersections, delivering value across the bitumen, base oil, lubricant, and mobility tracks.
🔗 Strategic Advantages
Cross-track synergy: Co-location with the ARTM event enables thematic bridges between materials engineering and smart mobility planning
Regional convergence: Delegates from across Asia, Middle East & Africa create unmatched opportunity for collaboration
Market timing: Scheduled during the peak pavement and infrastructure season, the event supports suppliers, contractors, and planners at a critical moment in procurement cycles
Excellent weather: Dubai's October climate - mild days and cool evenings - supports seamless travel, networking, and outdoor social functions
📊 Highlights at a Glance
FeatureDetails
Event FormatConference + Exhibition with ARTM co-located
Primary ThemesBitumen markets, base oil, lubricants, logistics, road engineering, smart mobility
Confirmed SpeakersIndustry leaders from SRS‐TOTAL, Bluechemgroup, PP Softtech, AWS, Petrozo, Ergon
Market DriversInfrastructure demand, EV adoption, sustainable materials
Networking OpportunitiesDevelopers, refiners, traders, distributors, mobility planners
Why Now?Peak procurement season and favorable weather
✅ Registration & Partnership Details
Early-bird registration ends by mid‐September 2025 - delegates save significantly compared to full rates
Sponsorship & exhibiting opportunities are limited. Brands with innovative solutions in bitumen, base oil, lubricants, shipping and logistics, mobility tech, or infrastructure services are encouraged to apply now.
📞 Secure Your Spot
Join over 250 senior decision-makers from more than 25 countries
. Don't miss this opportunity to position your organization at the leading edge of Bitumen, Base Oil, Lubricants, Logistics and Smart Mobility in AMEA.
For more information or to register/sponsor, visit:
About Petrosil Group
Since 2012, Petrosil has organized more than 20 global bitumen, base oil and logistics events and led AMEA - focused conferences (AMEA Dubai, ABBL Bangkok, AMEA India), bringing global industry leaders together across bitumen, base oil, lubricant, and logistics sectors to drive growth, innovation, and strategic partnerships across the region
Join Us in Dubai - Where Energy and Infrastructure Meets Mobility Innovation
AMEA Dubai 2025 with ARTM is more than an event - it's a catalyst for strategic collaboration across material science, trade, and the future of infrastructure and mobility in the AMEA region.
