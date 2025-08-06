5 Clues We Noticed On WWE RAW Following Summerslam's Fallout And Wild Surprises

WWE RAW after SummerSlam teased big character shifts, shocking exits, and masked mysteries. Here's what stood out.

Roman Reigns appeared on RAW and got obliterated by Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Reed unleashed multiple Tsunamis until officials stopped the beatdown. Reigns didn't recover or retaliate, which almost confirms he's being written off television again.

This could be due to his Hollywood project, where he's reportedly set to play Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. The manner of exit was decisive. WWE wanted fans to know this absence will likely be long.

Bayley had a cold exchange with Lyra Valkyria backstage. Lyra made it clear that she neither sees Bayley as a friend nor foe, but someone she wants nothing to do with. This rejection hit a nerve.

Bayley's expression showed disappointment and simmering frustration. That's usually WWE's signal that a heel turn is coming. It seems Bayley's next chapter could be a ruthless one, stepping away from her current fence-sitting character arc.

Now that Roman is off the screen, Seth Rollins is left to face two huge names: CM Punk and LA Knight. Both men have been gunning for him, and RAW's chaos this week all but confirmed what's next.

WWE looks set to pull the trigger on a Triple Threat feud heading into Clash in Paris. Seth's World Heavyweight Championship reign faces its biggest threat yet, and he might have to outsmart two alpha egos in one go.

Dragon Lee thought he had dealt with the masked troublemakers, but another El Grande Americano showed up mid-match and cost him the win against Dominik Mysterio. Fans are speculating again, but this time the identity seems clearer.

All signs point to Tyler Bate. He's Pete Dunne's partner, and Dunne is already rumored to be one of the masked men. The surprise interference may have just added a new element to the El Grande storyline.

Kross wasn't seen on RAW after his SummerSlam loss. Not even a backstage cameo. Worse, Triple H completely ignored crowd chants during the post-show. That's a strong signal WWE might be done with him.

No mention, no tease, no update, but only silence. Kross has also shared a heartfelt thank-you to fans recently. Sometimes in WWE, what's not said tells you everything.