Asia Cup 2025: Why Gill, Jaiswal And Sudharsan Are Likely To Form Core Of India's Top Order

India's Asia Cup 2025 squad is likely to feature Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan as top-order anchors, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj's fitness under the scanner.

After a brief period of rest post the grueling five-Test home series against England, India's young batting stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are likely to return to action - this time eyeing the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to kick off next month in the UAE.

Jaiswal and Gill had both missed recent T20 assignments due to a packed calendar. However, the one-month break appears to have come at just the right time. As per a PTI report quoting sources in the BCCI, both batters - along with emerging sensation Sai Sudharsan - are firmly in contention for selection.

"The national selectors are keeping options open even as the Test series against the West Indies at home starts in less than a week's time if India qualify for the final of the continental T20 event which is slated on September 28," a BCCI source told PTI.

In a format where consistency is often elusive, all three players have made a strong case with their IPL 2025 performances.

Jaiswal, with his aggressive strokeplay, hammered 559 runs at a striking strike-rate of 160 in the last edition. Gill, who captained Gujarat Titans and opened alongside Sudharsan, scored a commendable 650 runs in 15 games, with a strike-rate exceeding 155.

Sudharsan, on the other hand, went one better - finishing the tournament with the Orange Cap. His 759 runs came at a strike-rate of 156, cementing his credentials as a reliable and explosive top-order option.

“There is a five week break and with no cricket around, these three should walk into any T20 squad despite stupendous show by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma,” the BCCI source added.“In 21 days in Asia Cup, if one plays till final, there are 6 T20 games and that's not much of a workload. But obviously with 17-member squads allowed for the Asia Cup, selectors will weigh options carefully.”

With the T20 World Cup barely six months away, the Asia Cup is not just another tournament - it's a platform to firm up India's core T20 combination.

Given the conditions in the UAE - where batters with strong powerplay impact and bowlers who can handle dew play a major role - the inclusion of Gill, Jaiswal and Sudharsan seems almost inevitable.

Their recent form, combined with the timing of the tournament and India's future roadmap, has made them key to the selectors' vision.

While India's batting looks in safe hands, the pace department will hinge on the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Both fast bowlers have shouldered massive workloads across formats in the last 12 months and have been carefully managed.

They are expected to undergo fitness assessments before the selection committee sits down later this month.

The selectors remain optimistic, but no chances are likely to be taken with the pair, especially with a home Test series and a global T20 event in the pipeline.

Despite strong IPL showings by the likes of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, the selectors may find it hard to look beyond the Gill-Jaiswal-Sudharsan trio for the top order.

If all three make the cut, it could set the tone for India's World Cup campaign, offering not just depth and variety, but also familiarity and form - two vital ingredients for success in high-pressure tournaments.

The squad is likely to be announced in the third week of August, just as the home Test series against the West Indies gets underway. The final selection may hinge not only on numbers and strike-rates, but also on the larger strategy for the months ahead.