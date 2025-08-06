403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DGHR graduates and recognises employees of H.H. The Ruler’s Court under ‘Ta'heel’ program designed to develop second-tier leaders
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, August 05, 2025: The Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) Department announced the graduation and recognition of a group of employees from H.H. The Ruler’s Court who completed the ‘Ta'heel’ program aimed at developing second-tier leaders. This initiative reflects DGHR’s ongoing commitment to strengthening government capabilities and celebrates the participants’ successful completion of a comprehensive program focused on enhancing behavioural, technical, and strategic skills.
The ‘Ta’heel’ program demonstrates DGHR’s dedication to empowering national talent through training and development, strengthening its future readiness, and ensuring its ability to adapt to evolving demands. Aligned with the UAE’s 2031 vision, the initiative supports the improvement of government performance and the upskilling of public sector professionals. This is achieved by offering innovative developmental programs that promote a culture of continuous learning and equip employees to engage effectively with artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.
His Excellency Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department, said, “H.H. The Ruler’s Court plays a vital role within the government framework and serves as a model of institutional excellence. Through the 'Ta’heel' program, we reaffirm our commitment to developing national talent and preparing them for excellence, positioning them as the next generation of second-tier leaders who will shape the future of government work in Dubai. At DGHR, we deeply value the passion for learning and innovation consistently shown by the employees of H.H. The Ruler’s Court. We look forward to launching impactful training and educational initiatives that enhance the skills of government professionals and ensure their readiness to lead Dubai through its transformational journey and toward its future aspirations.”
H.E. added, “We view this exceptional program as a strategic investment in our human capital, fully aligned with the “We the UAE 2031” vision, which prioritises the development of human skills and the advancement of national talent.”
The DGHR designed the program to span three months, comprising a range of key topics such as fundamentals of strategic thinking, transformation management, AI roadmap, and basics of change management. Moreover, participants engaged in final projects that allowed them to apply their newly acquired skills and knowledge in areas like career succession planning, enhancing employee wellbeing, and increasing productivity.
At the graduation ceremony, participants from H.H. The Ruler’s Court staff praised the program for its role in creating valuable opportunities for learning and knowledge exchange. They highlighted how it helped develop both behavioural and specialised skills, while equipping them with future-oriented insights and capabilities. The program also provided practical tools, enhanced technical readiness, and promoted proactive thinking, all of which have significantly contributed to improving their professional performance.
The DGHR Department designed and launched the ‘Ta'heel’ program for second-tier leaders, aligning it with the latest global practices for leadership development. The program has been developed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to adopt artificial intelligence, adapt to emerging technologies, and strengthen their ability to drive institutional transformation.
The ‘Ta’heel’ program demonstrates DGHR’s dedication to empowering national talent through training and development, strengthening its future readiness, and ensuring its ability to adapt to evolving demands. Aligned with the UAE’s 2031 vision, the initiative supports the improvement of government performance and the upskilling of public sector professionals. This is achieved by offering innovative developmental programs that promote a culture of continuous learning and equip employees to engage effectively with artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.
His Excellency Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department, said, “H.H. The Ruler’s Court plays a vital role within the government framework and serves as a model of institutional excellence. Through the 'Ta’heel' program, we reaffirm our commitment to developing national talent and preparing them for excellence, positioning them as the next generation of second-tier leaders who will shape the future of government work in Dubai. At DGHR, we deeply value the passion for learning and innovation consistently shown by the employees of H.H. The Ruler’s Court. We look forward to launching impactful training and educational initiatives that enhance the skills of government professionals and ensure their readiness to lead Dubai through its transformational journey and toward its future aspirations.”
H.E. added, “We view this exceptional program as a strategic investment in our human capital, fully aligned with the “We the UAE 2031” vision, which prioritises the development of human skills and the advancement of national talent.”
The DGHR designed the program to span three months, comprising a range of key topics such as fundamentals of strategic thinking, transformation management, AI roadmap, and basics of change management. Moreover, participants engaged in final projects that allowed them to apply their newly acquired skills and knowledge in areas like career succession planning, enhancing employee wellbeing, and increasing productivity.
At the graduation ceremony, participants from H.H. The Ruler’s Court staff praised the program for its role in creating valuable opportunities for learning and knowledge exchange. They highlighted how it helped develop both behavioural and specialised skills, while equipping them with future-oriented insights and capabilities. The program also provided practical tools, enhanced technical readiness, and promoted proactive thinking, all of which have significantly contributed to improving their professional performance.
The DGHR Department designed and launched the ‘Ta'heel’ program for second-tier leaders, aligning it with the latest global practices for leadership development. The program has been developed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to adopt artificial intelligence, adapt to emerging technologies, and strengthen their ability to drive institutional transformation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment