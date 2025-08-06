Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Today's markets analysis on behalf of George Pavel General Manager at Naga.com Middle East '


2025-08-06 01:58:30
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) The Saudi stock market was higher amid ongoing Q2 earnings releases, which have produced generally mixed results. Notably, major name Aramco reported a drop in revenue that was lower than expected, a result of weaker crude prices in the second quarter. However, the company maintained its dividend payout for the third consecutive quarter. This decision supported Aramco's stock, despite the weaker revenue, and bolstered general market sentiment and performance. The Saudi market continues to depend on the Q2 earnings season to find further support for a rebound.

The UAE stock markets were positive today. In Dubai, the market erased losses from its last corrective pullback, driven by positive results from companies like Dubai Residential REIT. This created favorable sentiment for potentially strong results from Emaar companies. Both the real estate and financial sectors advanced, leading the broader market. Further positive Q2 results could help the market continue its upward trend.

The Abu Dhabi stock market also was slightly higher, as heavily-weighted stocks advanced. Investors are awaiting further earnings releases to determine their next move.

Following the positive performance of other regional markets, the Qatari stock market was also higher. The market continues to benefit from recent earnings results and is anticipating new reports that could provide further support and momentum.

