ASUS builds a New Category for the Future, Debuts Laptops on Instamart
(MENAFN- Avian We) National, 05th, August: In order to meet the dynamic and ever-evolving demands of consumers, ASUS India, the Taiwanese tech giant, has partnered with Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, to make its popular consumer notebook and gaming laptops available for delivery within minutes. Building the electronics category, ASUS has joined forces with Instamart to continue its efforts to increase consumer visibility and is bringing its products closer to consumers. Products ranging from consumer notebooks to gaming laptops will be available on the platform in cities including Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata starting at INR 33,990.
Towards the end of 2024, ASUS introduced accessories to quick commerce channels and is now expanding to laptops in order to offer consumers an end-to-end experience on the platform. Whether consumers are looking for a mouse or a new laptop for their home office, ASUS and Instamart have got it covered. With quick commerce continuing to gain traction, capturing over 30% of urban tech shoppers in India, ASUS plans to capitalise on this shift to boost its reach, particularly in metro cities where fast delivery is increasingly expected.
Arnold SU, Vice-President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, commented on the collaboration, "At ASUS, we’re committed to innovating in alignment with evolving consumer lifestyles, and our association with Instamart reflects that vision. We recognize that in today’s fast-paced world, consumers are keen on fast-paced deliveries as well. By teaming up with Instamart and tapping into its extensive network across India’s towns and cities, we’re ensuring that ASUS laptops reach users instantly. Whether it’s for work, gaming, or everyday productivity, our cutting-edge laptops are now just a few taps away, delivered with exceptional speed and reliability.
Manender Kaushik, AVP and Category Head, Instmart, said, “At Instamart, we’re redefining convenience by bringing high-involvement categories like electronics right to your fingertips. As we approach the festive season—a peak time for gifting and personal upgrades, we’re excited to announce the launch of ASUS laptops on our platform. These premium devices will now be available for ultra-fast delivery across major metro cities, marking a milestone in our mission to make cutting-edge technology instantly available to consumers.By combining the latest tech with the speed and scale of quick commerce, we’re shaping a future where even a new laptop can arrive at your doorstep in 10 minutes.”
