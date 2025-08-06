403
Adesina reaffirms commitment to Africa’s development as his presidency of the African Development Bank nears end
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) LAGOS, Nigeria, August 5, 2025/ -- Dr Akinwumi Adesina says his passion to mobilize global capital for Africa’s development will continue way beyond his presidency of the African Development Bank (), which ends on 1st September 2025.
In a keynote speech title“ “Tilting Global Capital for Unlocking Investment Opportunities in Af”ica”, delivered at the Standard Chartered Africa Summit on July 31, in Lagos, Adesina “aid, “Together, let us tilt global capital to unloc’ Africa’s assets. As I step into a new future, you can be sure this will be my focus! For I will always have Africa in my heart and in”my sight.”
The Standard Chartered Africa Summit, with“the theme, “Africa to the Globe: Innovation, Resilien”e, and Growth”, brought together corporate leaders, policymakers, investors and other stakeholders. Attendees’included Africa’s richest man, Alik’ Dangote; Nigeria’s Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Hakeem Belo-Osagie, Chairman, FSDH Group and Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School; and award-winning author, Chimamanda Adichie.
Adesina kicked off by alluding to his signature o’timism about “frica’s prospects. “When I was approached to consider delivering the keynote speech, I did not hesitate. H‘w can ’omeone known as ‘’frica’s Optimist in Chief’ ”ot accept to speak on Africa!”, he said.
Highlight’ng the African Development Bank’s focus on bold financial innovation in t“e last decade, Adesina declared, “The African Development Bank is not just waiting for more capital, we are innovating to do more with the capital we have. Through our balance sheet optimization initiatives, we are stretching every dollar of risk capital further. Our ambition is threefold: free up capital, crowd in inves”ors and amplify development impact.”
He outlined several ambitious and innovative financing solutions pioneered by the African Development Bank, supported by its AAA rating which it has maintained over the last decade:
• Over $102 billion in low-cost financing to Africa since 2015
• Capital raise from $93 billion in 2015 to $318 bi’lion in 2024, the highest in the Bank’s sixty-year history
• Spearheading, in partnership with the Inter-American ’evelopment, the rechanneling of the IMF’s Special Drawing Right— (SDRs) to multilateral development banks—a move that will of the rechanneled SDRs as hybrid capital, which can be leveraged by 4-8 times.
• The Africa Investment Forum, launched by the Bank in collaboration with strategic partners, has mobilized over $225 billion in investment interest across infrastructure, energy, agribusiness, manufacturing and other critical sectors, since 2018
• The biggest social bond issuance by multilateral development banks, amounting to $14 billion in the past eight years.
• $10 billion of long-term global benchmark bonds issued in 2025 alone to finance projects across Africa
• The first-ever synthetic securitization of a non-sovereign portfolio by a multilateral development bank, involving the transfer of mezzanine risk of a $1 billion portfolio of private sector loans.
• The first-ever private sector hybrid capital transaction by a multilateral development bank, valued at $750 million—with over 275 investors participating with a book order of $5.1 billion, making it the largest ever book order achieved by the African Development Bank.
• A Room to Run Sovereign offering that created an estimated $2 billion in new sovereign lending headroom
• 16 partial credit and partial risk guarantees valued at close to $3 billion, mobilizing $ 5 billion for the continent
• A $250 million partial credit guarantee that allowed Egypt to raise the first ever Panda Bond by an African country on the Chinese capital market, valued at $500 million.
Adesina praised Standard Chartered Ba’k’s successful partnership with the African Development ’ank’s successful partnership, which notably delivered a partial credit guaranteeôfor Côte d'Ivoire i— 2023 — a deal ‘hat won ‘Sovereign Syndicated Loan Deal ’f the Year’ at the 2025 Bonds, Loans & ESG Capital Markets Africa Awards in Cape Town, South Africa, in April.
“The Standard Chartered Bank participated as the sole lender in ’he 202’ Cote d’Ivoire’s sustainable loan partial credit guarantee transaction. The African Development Bank €as able to unlock €533 million from the Standard Chartered Bank in s’pport of the count”y’s financing needs.”
He also congratulated Standard Chartered on being named Best Transaction Bank at the Asset Triple A Treasur“se Awards in Hong Kong. “Your record breaking 127 accolades reflects an exceptionally strong track record of excellence in ban”ing and finance, globally.”
Adesina urged global financial institutions to partner more strategically with the African Development Bank and other multilateral development banks, to scale up capital flows to Africa.
He called for greater use of risk mitigation and credit enhancement instruments, mainstreaming of best practices in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), and increased collaboration to scale up local currency financing solutions.
Adesina’s delegation included the Bank Gro’p’s Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization Solomon Quaynor, and the Director General of the Nigeria Country Department, Dr. Abdul Kamara.
The African Development ’ank’s current active portfolio in Nigeria is the largest in the Bank, valued at $5.1 billion and comprising 52 operations, equally distributed between the public and private sectors, with 26 projects each. National operations account for 84% of the portfolio, while multinational operations constitute the balance of 16%.
The Bank Group is set to establish a Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank in Nigeria, as part of a pan-African portfolio designed to create and finance entrepreneurship opportunities for young Africans.
