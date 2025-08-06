403
DIB Reports Robust H1’25 Financial Results, with Operating Revenue of AED 6.4 Billion Driving a 16% Increase in Pre-Tax Profit to AED 4.3 Billion
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) DIB showcased another robust performance in the first half of 2025, with operating revenue of AED 6.4 billion, driving a 16% YoY increase in pre-tax profit to AED 4.3 billion. Double-digit growth in financing and deposits, coupled with improved asset quality, underpinned another historic milestone as the balance sheet surpassed the USD 100 billion mark.
H1’25 Performance Highlights:
Profitability:
• Pre-tax profit advanced 16% YoY to AED 4.3 Bn, supported by 5% increase in topline driven by strong volumes across all business lines. Net profit grew to AED 3.7 Bn as core business momentum continues, reflecting an improvement in cost of risk.
• Impairment charges declined 61% YoY to AED 256 Mn, driven by prudent underwriting and effective risk management, further contributing to growing profitability.
Balance Sheet:
• Balance sheet expanded by 8% YTD to AED 373 Bn, surpassing the USD100 Bn mark.
• Net Financing Assets grew 12% YTD to AED 237 Bn, reflecting healthy demand across key customer segments.
• On the wholesale front, both local and cross-border businesses contributed to this growth across sectors such as sovereigns, utilities, and aviation. The consumer business also recorded solid growth across all product lines.
• Sukuk portfolio grew 9% YTD to AED 89 Bn. This portfolio largely comprises of high-quality and well-rated sovereigns and FIs.
• Customer Deposits rose 14% YTD to AED 284 Bn, underpinned by robust customer acquisition and retention.
• CASA balances grew 8% YTD to AED 102 Bn, now accounting for 36% of total deposits.
Asset Quality:
• NPF ratio fell by 64 bps YTD, improving to 3.36%, reflecting enhanced asset quality and strong recoveries.
• Cash coverage ratio improved by 600 bps YTD to reach 103% with total coverage ratio improved to 145%.
Capital and Liquidity:
• Strong capitalisation, reflected by CET1 ratio of 13.0% and CAR of 16.7%, well above regulatory minimums.
• Healthy liquidity position, evidenced by LCR of 128% and NSFR of 107%.
The Intelligence Behind Ethical Progress
Driven by our commitment to ethical innovation, DIB has integrated AI as a strategic lever across the bank. Whilst AI at DIB is targeted at building efficiency, precision, and inclusion in every process and interaction, it is human-led governance that ultimately defines our approach in this space.
This responsible use of technology has translated into measurable gains in service delivery, portfolio growth, and operational control:
• 20% faster service delivery, enabled by AI-led process redesign.
• 80% reduction in model build time through cloud and big data integration.
• 35% of retail acquisitions supported by AI-powered targeting.
• 100,000+ underserved customers reached via AI-based credit scoring models.
• 30% reduction in false positives in risk alerts via AI prioritisation models.
• 10% automation of back-office operations, improving turnaround and accuracy.
• 80% faster social media moderation, enhancing reputation responsiveness.
Looking ahead, DIB will scale its AI capabilities to not only unlock deeper insights, faster execution, and greater inclusion across all segments, but ultimately to drive our ethos of creating “Happiness with Tech”.
H1’25 Business Performance:
• DIB’s New Gross Underwriting and Sukuk Investments in H1’25 exceeded AED 60 Bn, marking a strong 47% YoY increase from AED 43 Bn in H1’24. This growth was driven by sustained momentum across both retail and corporate segments, which recorded YoY increases of 46% and 78%, respectively.
• Net financing assets in Consumer Banking grew over 13% YTD to reach AED 71 Bn. Gross new underwriting in the segment totaled nearly AED 18 Bn in H1’25, 46% higher compared to H1’24. The business also added nearly 60,000 new customers, with deposits increasing by 9% YTD.
• Local and Cross-border corporate banking portfolio reached AED 166 Bn, up 11% YTD. Total gross new underwriting in H1’25 amounted to AED 31 Bn, 78% higher than H1’24. Growth was largely driven by strong demand across key sectors, including utilities, aviation, and financial services among others.
• The bank’s customer base in the UAE surpassed 1.6 Mn, marking a 4% YTD increase, 80% of the new clients were onboarded through digital channels.
• Fully committed to the UAE’s national agenda of mobilising AED 1 Trillion in sustainable finance by 2030, DIB continues to expand its portfolio of sustainable assets, recording AED 2.7 Bn in new financing during H1’25. This was in addition to facilitating nearly AED 14 Bn in Islamic capital market issuances (Sukuks) within the green and sustainability space.
A Landmark Year:
• The bank celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, a historic milestone reflecting five decades of pioneering Shariah-compliant banking. Since its inception in 1975, DIB has played a leading role in shaping the global Islamic finance landscape and now serves more than 5 Mn customers globally. The year also witnessed the unveiling of a new corporate identity, reinforcing a vision centred on innovation, sustainability, and purpose-driven growth.
Key Collaborations, Deals and Initiatives:
• In support of national housing goals, the bank partnered with Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) on a strategic initiative aligned with the Dubai Government’s First Time Home Buyer Programme. The collaboration aims to make home ownership more accessible for both UAE residents and foreign investors seeking to take their first step onto the property ladder.
• DIB signed a USD 150 Mn Murabaha financing agreement with Turkcell, Türkiye's leading telecommunications and technology services provider. The facility will support Turkcell's digital infrastructure investments and further reinforces the bank’s commitment to enabling the real economy through structured Islamic finance.
• DIB Academy was officially launched this year as a flagship learning and development platform dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of the bank’s workforce. Designed to equip employees with future-focused skills and strategic expertise, the Academy marks a key milestone in DIB’s long-term talent development roadmap. It will also serve as a bridge to potential collaborations with academic and regulatory institutions in the years ahead, aligning closely with the UAE’s human capital development agenda.
A Landmark Year:
• The bank celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, a historic milestone reflecting five decades of pioneering Shariah-compliant banking. Since its inception in 1975, DIB has played a leading role in shaping the global Islamic finance landscape and now serves more than 5 Mn customers globally. The year also witnessed the unveiling of a new corporate identity, reinforcing a vision centred on innovation, sustainability, and purpose-driven growth.
Key Collaborations, Deals and Initiatives:
• In support of national housing goals, the bank partnered with Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) on a strategic initiative aligned with the Dubai Government’s First Time Home Buyer Programme. The collaboration aims to make home ownership more accessible for both UAE residents and foreign investors seeking to take their first step onto the property ladder.
• DIB signed a USD 150 Mn Murabaha financing agreement with Turkcell, Türkiye's leading telecommunications and technology services provider. The facility will support Turkcell's digital infrastructure investments and further reinforces the bank’s commitment to enabling the real economy through structured Islamic finance.
• DIB Academy was officially launched this year as a flagship learning and development platform dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of the bank’s workforce. Designed to equip employees with future-focused skills and strategic expertise, the Academy marks a key milestone in DIB’s long-term talent development roadmap. It will also serve as a bridge to potential collaborations with academic and regulatory institutions in the years ahead, aligning closely with the UAE’s human capital development agenda.
