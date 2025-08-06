Egypt, Vietnam Upgrade Ties To Comprehensive Partnership

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced on Tuesday the elevation of Egypt–Vietnam relations to the level of a comprehensive partnership during the official visit of Vietnamese President Luong Cuong to Cairo.

The visit saw the signing of two memoranda of understanding in the fields of local and economic development and centred on expanding bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

A formal welcoming ceremony was held at Cairo's Al-Ittihadiya Palace, followed by a closed-door meeting between the two presidents and extended talks between their delegations. Discussions explored opportunities for strengthened cooperation in agriculture, trade, investment, manufacturing, tourism, and education, according to a statement from the Egyptian Presidency.

In a joint press conference, President Al-Sisi welcomed President Cuong and hailed the growing momentum in bilateral ties, expressing hope for deeper collaboration between the two governments and peoples. He stressed that both countries possess untapped potential, noting that Egypt could serve as Vietnam's gateway to the Middle East and Africa, while Vietnam could provide Egypt with access to Southeast Asian markets.

Al-Sisi said talks focused on boosting trade volumes and investment flows, with particular attention to infrastructure, digital transformation, food industries, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, electric vehicles, and textiles. The two sides also agreed to enhance cultural and educational exchanges, including scholarships for Vietnamese students at Al-Azhar University.

Addressing the war in Gaza, Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering commitment to de-escalation, the facilitation of humanitarian aid, and mediation efforts for the release of hostages, in cooperation with partners such as Qatar and the United States.

Rejecting accusations that Egypt is obstructing aid deliveries, he stressed that the Rafah border crossing has remained open and was damaged four times during the ongoing war. He stated that more than 5,000 aid trucks are currently waiting on the Egyptian side, and that Egypt has provided over 70% of all humanitarian assistance that has entered Gaza during the past 21 months.

“The war in Gaza has gone far beyond any political objectives-it has become a war of starvation and genocide aimed at eliminating the Palestinian cause,” Al-Sisi declared.“We are ready to facilitate aid at any time, but we will never accept the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land.”

He urged the international community not to remain silent, warning that history would judge those who failed to act. Al-Sisi renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire and the launch of reconstruction efforts, stressing that a lasting settlement must be based on international legitimacy and guarantee peace and stability in the region.

President Al-Sisi also praised Vietnam's longstanding support for the Palestinian people and its firm rejection of any attempts to displace them.