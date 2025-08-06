Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Forecast For THESE Seven Districts

2025-08-06 01:12:02
The Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Chennai and its suburbs may see light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning

Chennai Weather

After scorching heat, Tamil Nadu has experienced widespread rain and cooler temperatures over the past two days. An upper atmospheric circulation prevails over the southwest Bay of Bengal and South India.

Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. Strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph are also possible in a few places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in isolated areas of the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, while heavy rain is expected in parts of Dindigul, Tiruppur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, and Salem districts.

Chennai and its suburbs are expected to have partly cloudy skies today. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34-35°C, and the minimum temperature around 26-27°C.

Yesterday, heavy rain lashed several districts in Tamil Nadu, including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Salem, Trichy, and Thanjavur, bringing cheer to farmers and the public. In Ooty, heavy rain caused knee-deep flooding near the railway overbridge by the bus stand, disrupting traffic.

