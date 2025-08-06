'Kingdom': Producer CONFIRMS Movie Was Not Written For Ram Charan Read On

The recent release 'Kingdom' offered some respite to Vijay Deverakonda. However, rumors circulated in Tollywood that the story wasn't originally for him but written for Ram Charan. The producer clarified this during 'Kingdom's promotions

Vijay Deverakonda finds some relief with 'Kingdom'. This action drama, directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, revolves around two brothers in Sri Lanka. Sathyaraj plays Vijay's brother, while Bhagyashree is the female lead. While not a blockbuster, it's a welcome break for Vijay.

Rumors suggested that 'Kingdom' was initially for Ram Charan. It was said he rejected it, leading to Vijay taking on the role. Producer Nagavamsi addressed this at a press meet.Nagavamsi clarified, "'Kingdom' was written for Vijay Deverakonda. Gautham Tinnanuri had a different story for Ram Charan, which didn't progress. This story has no connection to Charan." While discussions with Charan happened, it was a separate project. Rumors hinted Charan declined due to the police role, similar to 'RRR', but this remains unconfirmed.'Kingdom' released amidst high expectations and extensive promotions. While not a blockbuster, it received positive reviews. Vijay's intense role, reminiscent of 'Arjun Reddy', added to the buzz. Produced by Geetha Arts and Sithara Entertainments, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander.