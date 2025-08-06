Azerbaijan Powers Eurasian Connectivity Through CAREC Transport Investments

Since CAREC's inception in 2001, the program has mobilized over $51 billion across 276 regional projects, with transport sector investments constituting the lion's share - 67.4% or about $34.3 billion. Azerbaijan's share of these transport investments, at ...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%