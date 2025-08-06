PM Modi Dials U'khand CM Dhami, Takes Stock Of Situation In Uttarkashi

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Aug 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone and inquired about the grim situation in Uttarkashi's Dharali region, which was hit by twin cloudbursts, sweeping away an entire village and leaving several missing.

The Prime Minister also sought an update on the status of the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the area.

CM Dhami briefed him on the state's response efforts, saying that the government was fully prepared and all concerned agencies were working in coordination to ensure prompt assistance to those affected.

Due to relentless rains, the Chief Minister said, some areas remain difficult to access, but round-the-clock efforts are underway to provide relief.

Sharing details of the conversation, CM Dhami posted on X, "Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi took information about the ongoing relief and rescue operations in Dharali over the phone this morning. During this, he was informed about the rescue operations conducted throughout the night, the rescue of people from the incident site to safe locations, and the availability of essential services and resources."

Expressing his appreciation for the Prime Minister's support, CM Dhami added, "Heartfelt gratitude to Honourable Prime Minister for providing every possible assistance! I am in constant contact with the team engaged in the rescue operation. I am also heading to Dharali myself to inspect the incident site."

During the conversation, PM Modi assured the Chief Minister that the Centre would extend all possible help to the state in managing the crisis.

This was the second time since Tuesday, after the cloudbursts hit the state's hilly area, that the Prime Minister reached out to CM Dhami.

On Tuesday, PM Modi had expressed his concern over the devastation caused by the cloudbursts, including the damage to an Army camp that left several soldiers missing.

The twin cloudbursts have wreaked havoc in the region, leaving many missing and significant infrastructure damaged.

Rescue efforts are continuing amid difficult weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a 'heavy rainfall' warning and a red alert for Uttarakhand.

The IMD forecast stated that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places across several districts, including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat and Pauri Garhwal.

It further warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain are likely at isolated locations in all districts of the state.