Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fritz, Shelton Set All-American SF In Toronto

Fritz, Shelton Set All-American SF In Toronto


2025-08-06 12:45:14
(MENAFN- IANS) Toronto, Aug 6 (IANS) Taylor Fritz edged 2024 finalist Andrey Rublev, while Ben Shelton moved past Alex de Minaur to set up an all-American semifinal at the Canadian Open.

Fritz was narrowly denied another serving shutout to claim a 6-3, 7-6(4) win. Holding match point at 5-4 in the second set after a serving masterclass, Fritz seemed destined to claim his 42nd consecutive hold before an against-the-script lapse that saw Rublev convert his fourth break point of the game to level the match and soon after force a tie-break. But with the confidence of having won 18 of his previous 21 matches, Fritz wrapped up the win, ATP reports.

Fritz, who becomes the third player this season to reach 20 hard-court wins, according to the ATP Win/Loss index, will play countryman Ben Shelton in the semifinals.

Shelton has moved inside the cut for the ATP Finals after snapping Alex de Minaur's seven-match winning streak in the quarterfinals with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win. Victory over 2023 Toronto finalist De Minaur lifted Shelton two spots to seventh in the ATP Live Race to Turin as he looks to make his debut at the season finale from in Italy.

Shelton, 22, who also became the youngest American Masters 1000 semi-finalist since Andy Roddick 20 years ago in Indian Wells, will improve his career-high PIF ATP Ranking from No. 7 to No. 6 – leapfrogging Novak Djokovic – should he win the title.

Shelton, who served 13 aces in the 91-minute win, will now look for his first win over second seed Fritz in a rare all-American Masters 1000 semi-final (just the fourth since 2000). Fritz won their lone ATP head-to-head meeting in Indian Wells in 2023.

Shelton, who served 13 aces in the 91-minute win, will now look for his first win over second seed Fritz in a rare all-American Masters 1000 semi-final (just the fourth since 2000).

MENAFN06082025000231011071ID1109890733

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search