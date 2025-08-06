NSA Ajit Doval In Moscow Amid US Tariff Threat Over India's Russian Oil Purchases
The visit comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has announced that he will announce "very substantial" increases to the 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods because of New Delhi's oil purchases from Russia.
Trump has accused New Delhi of "fuelling the war machine" by buying cheaper Russian oil and selling it for "big profits".
During the Moscow visit, NSA Doval, apart from discussing India-Russia defence and security cooperation, will also hold talks over the oil issue and an upcoming Modi-Putin summit.
As per media reports in Moscow, the current escalation of the geopolitical situation will be discussed and also matters related to the supplies of Russian oil to India.
The visit is part of an earlier planned schedule and will focus on cooperation between India and Russia.
Doval is also likely to hold talks on defence industry cooperation.
As per reports, discussions may also include the possible purchase of more S-400 missile systems, setting up maintenance infrastructure in India and exploring options for acquiring Russia's Su-57 fighter jets.
Earlier, on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement rejecting criticism from the US and EU over India's imports of Russian oil, calling it unjustified.
EAM Jaishankar also said on Monday in an implied criticism of the tariff threat, but without mentioning Trump: "We live in complicated and uncertain times. Our collective desire is to see a fair and representative global order, not one dominated by a few."
The External Affairs Ministry said, "Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security."
It also criticised the inherent double standards in singling out India, pointing out that the European Union's Russia trade was $67.5 billion, and Washington was also buying uranium, palladium, fertilisers and other chemicals.
