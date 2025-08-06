Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Customs Officials Detect UAH 6.8B In Violations Since Start Of Year

Customs Officials Detect UAH 6.8B In Violations Since Start Of Year


2025-08-06 12:06:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Customs Service .

It is noted that in 2,051 cases of customs violations, items worth UAH 586.8 million were temporarily seized. In particular, industrial goods worth UAH 394 million were seized; vehicles worth over UAH 133 million; food products worth UAH 44 million; and currency worth UAH 15 million.

In addition, in 1,097 cases of customs violations, including those initiated in previous periods, customs authorities imposed administrative penalties in the form of fines totaling UAH 42.6 million. UAH 35.5 million was collected for the state budget, taking into account cases considered in the previous period.

Read also: Ukraine already exports 1.3M tonnes of grain, leguminous crops in MY 2025/26

Customs authorities referred 3,206 cases worth over UAH 6.1 billion to the courts. As a result of the courts' consideration of cases, including those initiated in previous periods, penalties (confiscation of goods and fines) worth UAH 3.3 billion were imposed.

As reported by Ukrinform, in January-July 2025, thanks to the Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) system for monitoring axle load and total vehicle weight on the road, UAH 73.02 million in fines were paid to the budget.

MENAFN06082025000193011044ID1109890712

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search