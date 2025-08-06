Customs Officials Detect UAH 6.8B In Violations Since Start Of Year
It is noted that in 2,051 cases of customs violations, items worth UAH 586.8 million were temporarily seized. In particular, industrial goods worth UAH 394 million were seized; vehicles worth over UAH 133 million; food products worth UAH 44 million; and currency worth UAH 15 million.
In addition, in 1,097 cases of customs violations, including those initiated in previous periods, customs authorities imposed administrative penalties in the form of fines totaling UAH 42.6 million. UAH 35.5 million was collected for the state budget, taking into account cases considered in the previous period.Read also: Ukraine already exports 1.3M tonnes of grain, leguminous crops in MY 2025/26
Customs authorities referred 3,206 cases worth over UAH 6.1 billion to the courts. As a result of the courts' consideration of cases, including those initiated in previous periods, penalties (confiscation of goods and fines) worth UAH 3.3 billion were imposed.
As reported by Ukrinform, in January-July 2025, thanks to the Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) system for monitoring axle load and total vehicle weight on the road, UAH 73.02 million in fines were paid to the budget.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment