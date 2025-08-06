Customs Officials Detect UAH 6.8B In Violations Since Start Of Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Customs Service .

It is noted that in 2,051 cases of customs violations, items worth UAH 586.8 million were temporarily seized. In particular, industrial goods worth UAH 394 million were seized; vehicles worth over UAH 133 million; food products worth UAH 44 million; and currency worth UAH 15 million.

In addition, in 1,097 cases of customs violations, including those initiated in previous periods, customs authorities imposed administrative penalties in the form of fines totaling UAH 42.6 million. UAH 35.5 million was collected for the state budget, taking into account cases considered in the previous period.

Customs authorities referred 3,206 cases worth over UAH 6.1 billion to the courts. As a result of the courts' consideration of cases, including those initiated in previous periods, penalties (confiscation of goods and fines) worth UAH 3.3 billion were imposed.

As reported by Ukrinform, in January-July 2025, thanks to the Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) system for monitoring axle load and total vehicle weight on the road, UAH 73.02 million in fines were paid to the budget.