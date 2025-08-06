Indian Airports On Alert Till Oct 2 Advisory Issued, Security Tightened: Here's Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has instructed all stakeholders to strengthen airport security from September 22 to October 2 due to a potential threat from a terror group.

"In view of the recent inputs received from the central security agency indicating a potential threat from anti-social elements or terrorist groups airports during September 22-October 02, 2025, all stakeholders at all airports are directed to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports , airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads," PTI quoted BCAS advisory.

The advisory is based on specific information regarding the activities of a Pakistani terror group, the report said, citing people aware of the development.

In the advisory issued on August 4, BCAS also recommended maintaining close coordination with local police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and other relevant agencies.

It added that any intelligence or alerts received must be promptly forwarded to stakeholders.

The security agency has said that strict ID checks for all staff, contractors, and visitors should be conducted, and all CCTV systems should be operational and monitored continuously.

This advisory has been issued to all stakeholders, such as state police, airports and airlines.

Meanwhile, till July 20 this year, airlines received 69 hoax bomb threats. According to data from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), airlines received a total of 881 hoax bomb threats between 2022 and July 20 2025.

In a written response to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol stated that BCAS has established strict protocols for managing such threats in collaboration with law enforcement, central security agencies, CISF, and stakeholders, resulting in minimal disruption to flight operations.

Airlines received 69 hoax bomb threats until July 20 this year, and the count was 728 in 2024. According to the data shared as part of the written reply, there were 71 and 13 hoax bomb threats in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)