War 2: NTR, Hrithik Roshan To Kiara Advani Star Cast Remuneration Details Revealed

Let's dive into the remuneration details of War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR, and Kiara Advani. Find out who topped the list with the highest paycheck!

NTR's Bollywood entry is with 'War 2,' co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films with a budget of around Rs.400 crores, this film is part of the Yash Raj Spy Universe. The teaser and trailers promise action exceeding previous films, with heroic action sequences set to be a highlight.While 'War 2' features many known actors, the main cast is limited to NTR, Hrithik, and Kiara. With Hrithik and Tarak as hero and villain, other artists have less priority. The story revolves around them, evident in the teaser and trailers showcasing their conflict.Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan), a former Indian RAW spy agent, leaves the agency and becomes a threat. Vikram (NTR), another powerful RAW agent, is tasked with capturing him. The film explores Vikram's struggles and adventures, with a twist regarding the hero and villain, culminating in a gripping climax.With high expectations for 'War 2,' releasing grandly on August 14 in IMAX, the cast's remuneration details are circulating. NTR reportedly received Rs.70 crores, a raise after 'RRR.' Notably, this is average compared to his Telugu contemporaries like Ram Charan and Bunny, who earn over 100 crores.Hrithik Roshan's remuneration is reportedly less than NTR's at Rs.48 crores, but with a profit-sharing deal potentially earning him over 100 crores if the film is a hit. Kiara Advani reportedly received Rs.15 crores, Ashutosh Rana Rs.80 lakhs, and director Ayan Mukerji Rs.30 crores, as per The Economic Times. The accuracy of these figures remains to be confirmed.