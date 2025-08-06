“Acting Like They're Harvard”: Bengaluru University Faces Backlash Over Alleged ₹6,500 Convocation Fee

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's St Joseph's University is facing severe criticism after an alleged notice demanding ₹6,500 as convocation fees for students wishing to attend the ceremony surfaced online. Students who choose not to attend are reportedly being asked to pay ₹3,000 to collect their degree certificate later.

Notice Sparks Debate On Education Costs

The notice, shared by LinkedIn user Jeffery Ronald, quickly went viral, sparking debate over the growing“commercialisation of higher education”. The post argued that convocation ceremonies are supposed to be a celebration of hard work and sacrifice, yet students are now faced with what many see as an unreasonable price tag.

Viral Post Questions Convocation Charges

“For many, this isn't just about a certificate; it's about what it represents: years of hard work, sleepless nights, tight budgets, and personal sacrifices. But students are now asking: why should there be a price tag on celebrating academic achievement?” Ronald's post read.

He further criticised the additional fee for those opting out of attending:“Plot twist: ₹6,500 to walk across a stage and receive what we already earned. Don't want to attend? Pay ₹3,000 for the silent heartbreak of collecting it later. Even not showing up is a paid service.”

University Yet To Clarify Fee Breakdown

St Joseph's University has not issued any official clarification about what the ₹6,500 fee includes. Typically, such charges cover venue rental, academic robes, refreshments, photography, and logistics. However, many students believe the charges are excessive, especially given the separate ₹3,000 fee for non-attendees.

Social Media Users Share Similar Fee Complaints

The controversy also prompted alumni to share their past experiences. One user, who graduated in 2020, commented,“My dear, I passed out in the pandemic batch. They collected ₹3,500 for convocation. I never received any refund or attended any ceremony. Even after five years, other batches have had convocations, but where is our money? Who is accountable?”

Another user accused the institute of exploitation, saying,“They know how to exploit us. Some batches had to wait two years to get their degree certificates. This is a sad situation.”

Social Media Users Slam Fee As“Exploitative”

The notice received hundreds of reactions online, with one comment summing up the anger:“Out here acting like they're Harvard.”

Another wrote:“Now even a degree comes with hidden charges.”