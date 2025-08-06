Bharti Singh Burns Son's Labubu Doll, Says It Brought Negative Energy Into Their Home

Bharti Singh revealed in a vlog that she burned her son Golla's Labubu doll, believing it brought negative energy and caused unusual changes in his behaviour after it entered their home.

Popular comedian and television host Bharti Singh recently shared a surprising moment from her personal life in a new vlog. She revealed that she burned her three-year-old son Golla's Labubu doll, believing it was bringing negative energy into their home.

In the vlog, posted on her YouTube channel, Bharti explained that her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, had gifted the Labubu doll to their son. Soon after the doll arrived, Bharti noticed strange changes in Golla's behaviour.

"Jab se yeh aaya hai, Golla bahot shararati hogaya hai," she said, explaining that her usually sweet child had started screaming, throwing things, and refusing to listen. At first, Bharti laughed off the idea that the toy could be responsible. But when the behaviour continued and even family members expressed concern, she began to suspect the doll.

Labubu dolls have become popular on social media for their big eyes and quirky design. However, many people also find them creepy. Some parents online have even claimed the dolls give off“negative energy” or are linked to dark forces.

Bharti admitted that the doll's look made people uncomfortable.“Even when I hung it on my bag, strangers would stop me and ask what it was,” she said. Her family even joked that the toy looked like the devil.

After much thought, Bharti finally decided to burn the toy.“Maybe I overreacted. Maybe I wasted money. But I couldn't take chances,” she said.

Bharti is known for sharing real and candid moments from her life with her fans. She often posts vlogs on her YouTube channel, where she has a large following.

On the work front, Bharti was last seen as the host of Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2.