H2APEX and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners enter into strategic partnership for pioneering hydrogen project in Lubmin

Infrastructure fund supports expansion of hydrogen production capacities in Lubmin Target: Annual production in the first expansion stage of up to 10,000 tons of hydrogen per year for feed-in into the Flow pipeline Rostock, Grevenmacher (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), Copenhagen (Denmark), August 5, 2025 – H2APEX Group SCA (“H2APEX”; ISIN: LU0472835155) announces that Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) – one of the world's leading investment companies in energy infrastructure investments – has acquired a majority stake of 70% in the first phase of H2APEX's IPCEI-funded hydrogen project in Lubmin through its Energy Transition Fund (CI ETF I) as a strategic investor. The aim of the contractual agreement is to secure pre-financing of the European Union (EU) IPCEI funding of EUR 167 million and to raise the additional financial resources required. Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners will invest EUR 15 million in the project phase until the final investment decision is made. The parties to the agreement aim to jointly finance the total project volume of several hundred million euros by the time of commissioning, provided this is efficiently feasible and sustainable in the long term. Construction of the funded project is expected to be completed in 2028. The plan is to produce up to 10,000 tons of hydrogen per year, which corresponds to a capacity of 100 MW in the first expansion stage. The hydrogen off-take for the first expansion stage has already been secured in a preliminary agreement. H2APEX has already secured important assets in advance at the Lubmin site, which is considered one of the most promising locations for hydrogen production in the EU due to its proximity to the Baltic Sea. In addition to access to offshore wind farms and thus sustainably generated energy, there is also the possibility of feeding into the planned hydrogen transmission network. In future, the green hydrogen produced will be transported from northern to southern Germany via the associated Flow pipeline, which is scheduled to go into operation shortly. The feed-in also creates the opportunity to achieve and interconnect further IPCEI-funded projects along the hydrogen value chain. This will make a significant contribution to strengthening the European hydrogen economy. Peter Rößner, CEO of H2APEX: "The strategic partnership with CIP is a milestone both for the development of our own hydrogen production capacities and for the entire H2APEX Group. We are delighted to have brought one of the world's most financially strong infrastructure funds to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, bringing us a big step closer to the start of construction of our projects in Lubmin. We see this partnership as the perfect symbiosis of a financial investor with in-depth technology and industry expertise and a long-term investment horizon – as is customary for infrastructure investments – and H2APEX as a project developer and portfolio manager covering the entire hydrogen value chain. We are now continuing to work intensively on the further development of our projects so that construction can begin next year." Felix Pahl, Partner at CIP: "This project is making an important contribution to the ramp-up of the hydrogen economy in Germany. Together with H2APEX, we are developing a project in Lubmin with excellent infrastructure connections and confirmed IPCEI funding. We continue to see great potential in green hydrogen and are committed to long-term investments in scalable, renewable infrastructure. We look forward to working closely with H2APEX and all other partners in the project." Until the next phase of construction, which is scheduled for 2026, the focus will be on reserving and ordering components and continuing the approval process. In the long term, H2APEX plans to achieve a total capacity of more than 1,000 MW in Lubmin. About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners



Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield energy investments and a global market leader in offshore wind energy. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X. CIP manages 13 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 32 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from approximately 180 international institutional investors. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries and more than 2500 employees across platforms. For more information, visit . About H2APEX The operational core of H2APEX was founded in 2000 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and has been fully dedicated to clean hydrogen production, storage, and distribution since 2012. As a pioneer in the field, H2APEX aims to establish itself as an internationally recognized developer and operator of hydrogen facilities. The company specializes in developing, constructing, selling, or operating green hydrogen plants with electrolysis capacities of up to 2 GW. These plants support the decarbonization of industrial value chains and the production of green hydrogen. They are used in industries such as steel, chemicals, and cement, as well as other energy-intensive sectors. Additionally, H2APEX provides infrastructure and logistics solutions, particularly for industrial applications in warehouses, ports, and production facilities. -p Investor Contact: H2APEX

