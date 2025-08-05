Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Aligns Shareholder Value With FDA Milestone



FDA approval is a powerful inflection point in the lifecycle of any biopharmaceutical company

Nutriband's recent 25% preferred stock dividend uniquely ties shareholder reward to regulatory achievement CEO notes that“core goal is to continue to create value for our shareholders particularly as we near closer to the commercialization of AVERSA(TM) Fentanyl”

Obtaining approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) is a monumental achievement for any biopharmaceutical company, serving as a critical validation of a drug's safety and efficacy. This rigorous process is a cornerstone of public health, ensuring that only treatments proven to be beneficial and with acceptable risks reach patients. Recognizing the immense value this milestone represents, Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) recently underscored its commitment to this pathway by announcing a 25% preferred stock dividend as the company targets filing for FDA approval for its lead product, AVERSA(TM) Fentanyl ( ).

FDA approval is a powerful inflection point in the lifecycle of any biopharmaceutical company. Recent research published in“Drug Discovery Today” examined biotech firms that received FDA Fast Track designation between 2019 and 2020 and found average cumulative abnormal returns (“CAR”) of...

