The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the Cook Islands.

Begin Text:

On the occasion of the Cook Islands’ 60th Anniversary as a self-governing state in free association with New Zealand on August 4, 2025, the Governments of the United States of America and the Cook Islands are pleased to announce our cooperation to advance scientific research and the responsible development of seabed mineral resources.

Seabed minerals are critical for developing and powering the technology of today and the future. The Cook Islands is a leader in the exploration of its Exclusive Economic Zone mineral resources and recognizes the significant potential of these resources to support long-term growth and prosperity for its people.

The Government of the United States of America has begun discussions with the Government of the Cook Islands to support the research necessary to inform seabed exploration and responsible development within the Cook Islands’ Exclusive Economic Zone. The United States of America and the Cook Islands are proud U.S.-linked firms sit at the forefront of deep seabed mineral research and exploration in the Cook Islands, which reflects strong and shared U.S.-Cook Islands seabed minerals interests.

This collaboration marks a new chapter in the partnership between our countries since we established diplomatic relations in 2023. Today, we affirm our commitment to scientific advancement, mutual prosperity, economic self-reliance, and environmental stewardship as we partner to map and research the Cook Islands’ seabed mineral resources. The Cook Islands, with its vast maritime natural resources, and the United States of America, with its expertise in oceanic research and technology, are uniquely positioned to work together to ensure that the exploration and development of seabed mineral resources are guided by rigorous gold standard science and best practices.

Together, we commit to advancing responsible development of seabed minerals and global scientific understanding of the deep ocean, and to setting a high standard for transparent seabed resources management.

End Text.